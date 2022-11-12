Vaseem Qureshi launches most ambitious venture ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar featuring Akshay Kumar

November 12: Mahurat shot of Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’, that is produced by Vaseem Qureshi was recently held in Mumbai where the top level political dignitaries and Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ superstar Salman Khan graced their presence at the mahurat shot of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat which will be the most ambitious and biggest ever Bollywood film that will be directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi.

“With our next film ‘Suswagatam Khushamdeed’ starring Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif gearing up for release, we have signed up the Khiladi – Akshay Kumar in our epic historical period film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ that has created a huge buzz in Bollywood circles. Our last venture Dehati Disco’s success has boosted our team’s spirit and we have several other ambitious projects that will be announced soon,” revealed Vaseem Qureshi who has forayed into Big-League Bollywood films production with ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ that will feature Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar playing the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Actor-director Mahesh V Manjrekar will be directing this historical period film. “This film is my dream project that is based on the story of the seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history,” Manjrekar announced at the collaboration between him and Vaseem Qureshi.

The ecstatic superstar Akshay Kumar who is essaying the role of this valiant emperor feels, “This is the first time that I am working for Vaseem Qureshi and director Mahesh Manjrekar. The exploits of this veer Marathi emperor have always fascinated me and I feel so proud having to play this great warrior.”

“By far, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is the biggest venture for us and I am sure that the magic of Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar will set a new milestone in the Bollywood film industry,” says Vaseem Qureshi who also owns Aatma Music that has established its presence as one of the popular music channels on the OTT platforms.

“We are proud to produce director Mahesh V. Manjrekar’s dream project that he has been working on it for the past 7 years and it’s subject will interest the nation and the world about the greatness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is by far the biggest and grandest film in the Indian film industry to be made and with its release India-wide, and it will be a multi-lingual film that will simultaneously be released around Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from Marathi,” Vaseem Qureshi ended adding that it will also feature the ensemble cast of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde.

