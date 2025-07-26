VerifyU App Emerges as a Digital Safety Net for Indian Families

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 26: As safety concerns grow across India - specially for vulnerable populations such as children, senior citizens, and people with special needs- a new mobile application, VerifyU, is gaining trust as a reliable digital safety solution. Developed by Beaufort IT Solutions LLP, this app is rapidly being adopted by families looking to ensure the well-being of their loved ones in times of crisis.

What is VerifyU?

VerifyU is a user-friendly digital platform that allows individuals to securely store critical information like blood group, allergies, medical history, emergency contacts, and chronic health conditions. In emergency situations-such as accidents, disorientation, or separation from family-this data can be quickly accessed by healthcare personnel or helpful citizens by simply scanning a unique facial scan associated with the individual.

Built for the Most Vulnerable

What sets VerifyU apart is its thoughtful focus on vulnerable groups:

* Elderly individuals, specially those with memory loss or dementia

* Non-verbal or special needs children

* People at risk of human trafficking or going missing

In the event of a crisis, another registered member can instantly alert family members and access essential medical and contact details to be shared with doctors or first aiders, increasing the chances of quick identification and assistance.

Designed for Indian Conditions

Understanding the unique challenges of Indian society, VerifyU is built to function effectively in both urban chaos and rural simplicity. It is:

* Fast, reliable, and highly accessible

* Designed for people of all ages- even senior citizens with minimal digital literacy

* Functional without requiring high-tech gadgets or high internet connectivity

The registration process takes just two minutes, making it extremely convenient for families to onboard their loved ones.

About the Visionary: Capt. Saurabh Saraswat

The brain behind VerifyU is Captain Saurabh Saraswat, a native of Lucknow and a passionate advocate for public safety. With his background in leadership and technology, Capt. Saraswat conceptualised the app as a means to bridge the gap between safety and accessibility in India.

According to him, "Safety should not be a luxury. It is the right of every Indian." His mission is to provide every household with a digital safety layer that can save lives and reduce panic during emergencies.

Already Trusted by Thousands

Thousands of families across India have already adopted VerifyU. The app is proving particularly useful in cases of missing persons, medical emergencies, and unplanned separations in crowded places like railway stations, bus stands, and festivals.

How to Access

The VerifyU app is now available to the public via the official website: www.verifyu.in. With its blend of practicality and purpose, VerifyU is redefining how Indian families think about safety.

VerifyU - Because safety shouldn't be a luxury.

