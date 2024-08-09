Vertoz Delivers Strong Start to Q1 FY25 Revenue and EBIDTA at All-Time Highs, PAT sees 61.94 per cent Growth

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Vertoz Limited (NSE: VERTOZ), an AI-powered MadTech and CloudTech platform, has had an exceptional start to FY25. The company has set new records for revenue and EBITDA, while its Profit After Tax (PAT) has grown significantly. These results reflect Vertoz's commitment to innovation and strategic growth, demonstrating the company's strength in the digital advertising and cloud technology sectors.

Key highlights for Q1 FY25 include:

* Revenue reached Rs 60.17 crore, marking a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 77.40%.

* EBITDA (excluding other income) rose to Rs 8.94 crore, showing a YoY growth of 127.85%.

* PAT climbed to Rs 5.74 crore, with a YoY growth of 61.94%.

Key Consolidated Financials:

*EBITDA excluding Other Income

Performance Highlights:

The financial results for Q1 FY25 highlight Vertoz's strong performance across all key metrics. As illustrated in the graphs below, the company has achieved significant growth in Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT compared to the previous year. This success is a testament to Vertoz's strategic focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing operational efficiency.

Recent Key Developments:

In Q1FY25, Vertoz not only achieved impressive financial results but also made strategic advancements that solidified its leadership in the digital marketing and advertising space.

* Vertoz executed a groundbreaking influencer campaign for Himalaya's Turmeric Face Care range, reaching an impressive 134 million audience within just 60 daysaveraging around 2 million per day.

* A highly successful coupon campaign on Zomato for Happilo, a leading health food brand, resulted in over 100K coupon redemptions.

* Vertoz's IncrementX division partnered with Loop Media to enhance monetization for Connected TV (CTV) and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising. This synergy creates a powerful platform for advertisers, allowing for highly targeted advertising opportunities to maximize impact.

Management Comments:

Hirenkumar Shah, Promoter & Managing Director of Vertoz Ltd.:

"We are excited to report exceptional growth for Vertoz in Q1FY25. Vertoz has seen exceptional growth, with revenue soaring to Rs60.17 crorea 77.40% increase year-over-year. This incredible performance spans all our business areas.

We've had some exciting milestones, like our successful Himalaya influencer campaign and the Happilo coupon campaign on Zomato. These efforts have boosted our market presence and efficiency.

Vertoz thanks its dedicated team and shareholders for their support and confidence in its vision. We are committed to delivering sustained value and driving further growth."

Ashish Shah, Promoter & Director of Vertoz Ltd.:

"Vertoz has started Q1FY25 with a strong start, achieving milestones in innovation and growth.

The company's IncrementX division has partnered with Loop Media to enhance monetization opportunities for Connected TV and Digital Out-of-Home advertising. This partnership combines IncrementX's advanced monetization technology with Loop Media's extensive business location network.

The EBITDA margin for Q1FY25 impressively stands at 14.85%, which marks a 329 basis point rise from the previous quarter. Moreover, it gives us great pleasure to announce that our Profit After Tax for Q1FY25 shot to Rs5.74 crore, a remarkable 61.94% year-over-year rise!"

Company Overview

Vertoz is an AI-powered MadTech and CloudTech platform, offering Digital Advertising, Marketing, Media and Monetization (MadTech), and Digital Identity and Cloud Infrastructure (CloudTech) catering to Businesses, Digital Marketers, Advertising Agencies, Digital Publishers, Cloud Providers, and Technology companies.

For more details please visit: https://www.vertoz.com/

