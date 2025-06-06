Veteran Journalist Krishnkant Unadkat Honoured with Devarshi Narad Journalist Award

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 5: Renowned journalist, celebrated author, and resident editor of Sandesh newspaper’s Surat edition, Krishnkant Unadkat, has been bestowed with the esteemed Devarshi Narad Journalist Award, marking yet another turning point in his remarkable four-decade career. Pradipji Joshi of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) presented the award in a grand ceremony in Ahmedabad in front of eminent dignitaries and cultural icons.

This most recent praise supports Unadkat’s reputation as a top voice in Gujarati literature and journalism. Having a career anchored in honest reporting, astute analysis, and reflective writing, Unadkat continues to influence public opinion across generations of readers.

“Journalism is never silent: that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault.” – Mahatma Gandhi

An Investigative Journalist with Unmatched Authority and Integrity

Krishnkant Unadkat is no stranger to accolades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented him with the C.K. Pithawala National Journalist Award for his contributions to journalism at a ceremonial event hosted at the Parliament House in New Delhi. Such high recognition highlights the national respect he commands for his meticulous writing and unwavering dedication to truth.

Among his many other honours are the Sadhna Award given by Ramesh Bhaiji and the Nachiket Award presented by spiritual leader Morari Bapu. These distinctions reflect the vast spectrum of his influence—from political analysis to spiritual thought.

Master of the Literary Word

Rising through the ranks of Gujarati media, Unadkat’s journalistic voice finds resonance across multiple platforms. Countless Gujaratis now routinely follow his weekly columns, Chintan ni Pale and Doorbin. Renowned for their introspection and clarity of ideas, these columns weave modern relevance with cultural depth.

In Sandesh, his daily editorial column, Extra Comment, offers sharp and insightful analysis of current affairs, helping shape public discourse on pressing political and social issues.

Beyond reporting, Unadkat is a prolific writer, with 31 published books—many of which explore philosophical ideas. His works on Indian philosophy and human consciousness have become bestsellers in Gujarati literature, affirming his stature as a profound thinker. Notably, he is the only Gujarati writer to have a dedicated Android and iOS application named Chintan ni Pale, further expanding his reach among tech-savvy readers.

A Literary Couple’s Power Couple

Jyoti Unadkat, his wife, is herself a gifted writer and columnist, so augmenting the family’s literary legacy. She has developed a unique voice in fiction and nonfiction, having six published books to her credit. Readers still find great appreciation for her books “Aag no Ajampo” and “Ha, Hu Bhagwan Chu.”

The Unadkats together constitute a special literary and cultural alliance that keeps enhancing Gujarati writing and journalism. Their work reflects a shared vision based on intellectual depth and public service via the written word.

A Torchbearer of Ethical Reporting

In a time when sensationalism or bias in journalism sometimes draws criticism, Krishnkant Unadkat is a lighthouse of integrity. He is not only a chronicler of events but also a conscience keeper for society because of his lifetime dedication to ethical journalism, careful commentary, and intellectual honesty.

The Devarshi Narad Journalist Award is particularly significant since it honours the ancient Indian legacy of moral insight and honest narrative—a legacy Unadkat has supported all during his career.

Finally: a life committed to truth and ideas.

Four transforming decades of Indian journalism have gone under Krishnkant Unadkat’s career. His work reflects the urgent needs of contemporary news media as well as the timeless values of traditional storytelling, so bridging the past and present. By means of his writing, he has not only informed but also inspired—a rare accomplishment in the hectic field of journalism.

His acknowledgement with the Devarshi Narad Journalist Award is appropriate to a life committed to truth, wisdom, and service as he leads with dignity and insight.

