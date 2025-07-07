VIBGYOR Group of Schools Hosts 15th Edition of Model United Nations, Igniting Youth Leadership on Climate Action

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, one of India's premier K-12 education networks, successfully hosted the 15th edition of its flagship event, VIBGYOR Model United Nations (VIBGYOR MUN), from June 25 to 28, 2025, at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. Marking a significant milestone, the Quindecinnial Edition centred around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action, inspiring youth to confront one of the world's most urgent challenges through diplomacy, leadership, and collaboration. The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Vedprakash Mishra, a renowned academician and public health expert, who urged student delegates to become fearless advocates for climate resilience and global cooperation.

With participation from over 700 students representing more than 41 schools across India and overseas, VIBGYOR MUN 2025 was a vibrant forum for dialogue, critical thinking, and solution-building. Across eleven sessions and seven dynamic committeesincluding COP30, SPECPOL, UNICEF, the Security Council, and Lok Sabhastudents addressed pressing topics such as equitable climate finance, disaster risk reduction, and balancing national interests with global environmental goals.

Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, stated, "It was incredibly heartening to witness the passion and dedication shown by the students during the 15th VIBGYOR MUN. This year, it felt especially meaningful. The conversations around climate were not just informedthey were deeply personal. These students weren't discussing abstract policies; they were standing up for their future and for a planet they genuinely care about. What moved me most was their ability to approach such a critical global issue with empathy, clarity, and conviction. It reminded us that real leadership doesn't emerge from authorityit is born from awareness, courage, and the will to act even when the odds are overwhelming."

Highlights of VIBGYOR MUN 2025 included:

* The MUN Colosseum: A high-stakes debate among Executive Board members on the politics of welfare schemes & economic relief programmes.

* Fireside Chats to help students gain a deeper understanding of how global environmental challenges are addressed.

* A midnight crisis simulation, testing students' strategic thinking and teamwork under real-time pressure.

* A vibrant student-led press conference and socio-cultural evening, fostering community spirit and celebration.

The event culminated in a powerful closing ceremony, graced by Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman, and Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, who encouraged participants to translate their learnings into sustained action for a more equitable, climate-conscious world. As the curtains close on the 15th edition, VIBGYOR MUN 2025 leaves behind more than resolutionsit sparks a legacy of hope, urgency, and student-led action to build a better planet.

