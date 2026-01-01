Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: Industrialists laud development, see huge potential in Saurashtra and Kutch

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference witnessed a gathering of industrialists and business leaders, who lauded the development of Saurashtra and Kutch regions over the past 20 years.

Prashant Ruia, Director at Essar Capital, expressed his optimism about the region's future, stating, "Amazing development has taken place in Saurashtra and Kutch in the last 20 years. There is a huge possibility of development here in the future."

Ruia's sentiments were also repeated by Savji Dhanji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports, who credited the Vibrant Gujarat initiative and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for the region's growth.

"Today, people have come to know what magic Vibrant Gujarat has done. PM Modi has been working for Vibrant Gujarat for the last 20 years. This has done wonders in Saurashtra and Kutch," Dholakia told ANI

Preeti Patel, MD of Respian Enterprise, highlighted the potential of Rajkot as a hub for engineering goods, particularly in the defence sector.

"Rajkot is the hub for engineering goods, and we want to take engineering goods to defence. It is a very good opportunity for Rajkot and Saurashtra. Several companies are getting a platform. We are very motivated." Patel told ANI

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 for the Saurashtra-Kutch region held on January 11 and 12 in Rajkot, with a strong focus on renewable energy, sustainability, and future-ready infrastructure.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the two-day conference.

The conference hosted structured B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings, a vendor meet, and a startup felicitation programme, providing a platform for collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators. Through VGRC 2026, Gujarat aims to reinforce its integrated approach to energy security, sustainability, and industrial competitiveness, while strengthening its role in India's journey towards energy independence and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

