Vibrant Kutch district event inaugurated; Rs 8,500-crore MoUs signed with 334 MSMEs

Gandhidham, Jan 2 The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference marked another milestone on Friday, with the grand inauguration of the Vibrant Kutch District-Level Programme at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Centre in Gandhidham of Kutch district.

The event was inaugurated by the Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, in the presence of the Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikam B. Chhanga and several prominent dignitaries.

During the ceremony, 334 MSME units signed the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 8,500 crore, setting a strong tone for industrial and economic growth in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Modhwadia said that the Vibrant Gujarat–Vibrant Kutch programme will infuse new energy into the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

He lauded the resilience of the people of Kutch, who, despite natural calamities, have turned the region into a thriving centre of development.

He noted that, under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, Kutch has transformed into a model of progress -- offering employment to lakhs of people across the country.

"Kutch has immense potential to emerge as a global hub in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and the blue economy," Minister Modhwadia said.

He added that with nearly 40 per cent of India's cargo handled through Kutch's ports, the region is also set to become a key centre for electronics manufacturing, green hydrogen, data centres, and marine-based industries.

Highlighting Gujarat's preparedness for the future, Minister Modhwadia said the state is building research and excellence centres in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

Calling this the 'Golden Period of Kutch', the Minister urged industries to actively participate in green initiatives and contribute to increasing the region's green cover.

Minister of State Trikam B. Chhanga, in his address, said that the Vibrant Gujarat initiative was first launched by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, and has now successfully reached district levels.

He commended the Kutch administration and entrepreneurs for their contributions to development, noting that challenges such as the 2001 earthquake and unemployment were transformed into opportunities.

"Kutch, once known for its handicrafts and cottage industries, is now becoming an industrial powerhouse," he said.

The Minister of State also pointed out the trend of reverse migration, with people returning to Kutch for new employment opportunities.

BJP Member of Parliament Vinod Chavda praised the Prime Minister Modi's foresight, saying that the Vibrant Gujarat vision has brought remarkable industrial progress to Kutch, especially in ports, minerals, and chemicals.

He described Kutch as Gujarat's unique district, blessed with the confluence of desert, sea, and mountains, and urged young entrepreneurs to support the 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' movements.

Deendayal Port Chairman S.K. Singh emphasised Kutch's key role in the 'Developed India' Vision, noting that the port is leading advancements in green hydrogen and shipbuilding.

Industrialist Manish Kiri described Kutch as the "economic powerhouse of Gujarat", highlighting its potential in digital infrastructure, seawater agriculture, and advanced marine chemical industries.

DP World Director Parag Kochar spoke about the significance of the blue economy and the vast opportunities for port development in the region.

Kutch District Collector Anand Patel said that Vibrant Gujarat, once a small initiative, has now grown into a "banyan tree" of industrial progress, turning Kutch into the "Land of Opportunity".

