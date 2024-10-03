Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Presents the 25th Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award to Rajashree Birla

New Delhi [India] October 3: Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, today presented the prestigious 25th Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence to Smt. Rajashree Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development. The award ceremony took place at the Vice President’s residence in New Delhi, followed by Smt. Birla's address at the National Museum.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence is an annual honor given to individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, upholding the principles of service, integrity, and leadership, inspired by the values of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's former Prime Minister.

On receiving the award, Smt. Rajashree Birla expressed her heartfelt thanks, stating, “It is a profound honor to receive this prestigious award. This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of the Aditya Birla Group team in promoting community welfare and rural development. I am inspired to continue working towards building an inclusive and equitable society, as envisioned by Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji.”

Shri Anil Shastri, Chairman of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management New Delhi , said, “Smt. Rajashree Birla's extraordinary work in rural development and her commitment to social upliftment reflects the core values of my father, Lal Bahadur Shastri. Her leadership and contribution to community welfare are truly commendable, and she epitomizes the spirit of nation-building that this award seeks to honor.”

Under her leadership, the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development has been at the forefront of initiatives related to healthcare, education, sustainable livelihoods, and infrastructure development, positively impacting millions in India's rural areas.

In his remarks, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar praised Smt. Birla's contributions, saying, “Her work has not only uplifted the underprivileged but also set a benchmark for corporate responsibility. Her dedication to social welfare mirrors the values of our nation, making her a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

It is a privilege to honor Smt. Rajashree Birla with this prestigious award, one that reflects the values of humility, service, and integrity embodied by Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri. Rajashree ji's tireless commitment to humanity, through education and healthcare, stands as a testament to her dedication. Her actions, quietly impacting lives without seeking the spotlight, resonate deeply with our civilizational ethos. It reminds us of the great traditions we carry forward. Today, we honor not only her contributions but the ideals that continue to inspire us as a nation

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence has recognized distinguished individuals and organizations for the past 25 years, celebrating their outstanding contributions to society, inspired by the legacy of Lal Bahadur Shastri.

