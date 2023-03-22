Vidyakul students shine in Bihar Board Intermediate exams

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 22: Vidyakul students came out with shining colours at the state and district level in the Bihar Board Intermediate Exams for 2023 in the results that were announced by the Bihar Board Examination Committee on Tuesday.

Seven of the top 10 rankers in the state in the Bihar Board Intermediate Exams are students of Vidyakul, an online coaching platform committed to providing quality education to students. Additionally, 22 other Vidyakul students were toppers in their respective districts, a mark of the high-quality teaching imparted by the institute and its growing popularity among students and teachers. As many as 1,722 students were ranked first in the 38 districts in the state.

Vidyakul emerged as the educational institute with the highest number of toppers in the Bihar Board Intermediate Exams. Out of more than 13,000 students who had enrolled for Vidyakul’s classes, seven were among the toppers at the state level, 57 at the district level, and 272 students were the toppers in their respective schools.

The Vidyakul application provided free education to 70,000 students this year. Students of Science and Arts streams dominated the results. Sixty per cent of these students were girls. Vidyakul will soon make an announcement about the felicitation of the state and district toppers.

More than five lakh students reiterated their faith in Vidyakul and its Bihar unit President Anu Sir and took free lessons on Vidyakul’s YouTube channel. It is worth noting that it is Bihar’s first and largest YouTube channel of its kind which has more than 10 lakh students. The channel is teaching new lessons to these students on a daily basis.

Vidyakul management congratulated the students for their excellent performance in the examinations and wished them the best in their future endeavours. Vidyakul CEO Tarun Saini and Anu Sir also congratulated the teachers for their efforts in helping students prepare well for the exams.

