Vikas Ecotech Ltd bags major orders from reputed companies

BSE (530961) and NSE (VIKASECO) listed Vikas Ecotech Ltd. engaged in the business of Speciality Polymers & Specialty Additives and Chemicals for Plastics & Rubbers industries, catering to a wide horizon of applications in Agriculture, Infrastructure, packaging, electrical, footwear, pharmaceuticals, automotive, medical devices and components and other consumer goods has announced a major development in its Specialty Chemicals & Compounds Business wherein it has received orders for its Organotin Heat Stabilizer material from HIL Limited, a CK Birla Group company for application in the food grade drinking water plumbing systems, essentially the cPVC Pipes & Fittings.

The current order received from HIL is valued about INR 20 Million and will be completed within 20 days and more orders are expected to follow.

With the receipt of this order, the company has accomplished complete revival of the Organotin domestic customers and business post the disruptions caused during the pandemic situation. Though an export of Organotin Material is also being pursued aggressively and is expected to start contributing again in company's topline in 2-3 months down the line.

Vikas Ecotech Limited is the only manufacturer of the FDA approved Organotin PVC Heat Stabilizers in India, the Organotin Stabilizers are essentially a PVC additive which is fast replacing the toxic heat stabilizers conventionally used in PVC formulations.

The company recently announced cracking the technique to recover the precious "Tin Metal" component from the Process Residue generated during the production of Organotin Mercaptides. The success in recovery of Tin Metal will aid achieving better economics in terms of the costing of this material to the company.

Post the technical breakthrough the company is eying a wider acceptance based on better costing, aggressive pricing for its customers, both facilitating an enhanced order book which will eminently add encouraging numbers to the Top Line and also ensure better profits from the Organotin manufacturing business.

The company has also received an approval and the first bulk commercial order for the Flame Retardant Additive from the E V conglomerate the Renowned "Olectra Green-Tech Limited." Olectra Greentech Limited- a subsidiary of MEIL Group is the India's largest Pure Electric Bus manufacturer having manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad, India.

Olectra is India's first ever electric bus manufacturer having manufactured and deployed multiple variants of Electric Buses in India. After leading in the commercial run of electric buses, the company is expanding its product line in the e-mobility segment for 3-wheeler electric autos and electric trucks.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd. is a New Delhi based company. Vikas Ecotech is the only manufacturer of Organotin (Heat Stabilizers for Vinyl applications) in lndia with in-house R&D facilities and is one of the single digit number of manufacturers of this product worldwide, who have technology and expertise for manufacturing this material right from Tin Metal to the final product.

Vikas Ecotech is expanding its business and product portfolio has added many consumer (final) products to its conventional (raw material businesses) profile. The new business segments include Infrastructure Products like Steel Pipe Fittings, MDPE Pipes for Gas applications to its business lines.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor