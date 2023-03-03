Vikram Singh Bajwa set to debut opposite jassi gill in a upcoming Punjabi film

New Delhi (India), March 3: In the most recent chat with the upcoming new talent on the block, Actor Vikram Bajwa is all set to debut in a Punjabi Movie opposite Jassi Gill named “Love You Jatta”. The movie, which is on the floor, is set to release later this year and promises a riot of laughter and emotion.

While talking to First India, Vikram Bajwa said, “It is a dream come true for me. As a child, I always dreamt of wooing people on the silver screen, and that day has arrived. I would like to thank Zee Motion pictures and Shri Narotam Studio for giving me this opportunity. As we all know, Punjabi music and cinema are on the upscale today, and every household needs a bit of Punjabi tadka. It is for sure that this movie will make people have a roller coaster of emotion and laughter. People will get to see a new kind of cinema with this picture.”

When we asked Vikram about his work front, he answered, “Well, yes, I have gone through formal training in acting. I got my acting degree from Barry John Acting Studio, and I have worked with Yash Raj Studio and Emmy Entertainment in Mumbai. The experience was life-changing as I got to learn a lot from it, and also it made me look at cinema from an audience point of view. It is my honour and luck that I could work with such a big entertainment banner and learn from the best.”

This rising actor holds great potential and is anticipated to bring forth captivating performances in the future. With the Punjabi film industry on the upswing, it may even surpass other regional cinemas. Excitement is high as we await his next project.

The young heartthrob has a following of more than 300K on Instagram and is quite public with awareness campaigns and fashion.

Furthermore, the actor made an appearance alongside Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, sharing his perspectives on the event.

