Vimal Daga kicks off a campaign designed to impart technology expertise while integrating human elements

September 13: There are very few people in society who use skill and education to not only empower youth but also uplift society. Vimal Daga, ace technology expert, and founder, of Linux World Private Limited, in his mission, to make India Technology ready and a start-up land, has pushed several initiatives as a mentor and a guide.

As part of his initiative, he recently kickstarted a campaign through an insightful event which emphasised humanity and bonding while making it big in his career and skilling. This month-long campaign aims to empower students and budding entrepreneurs with skilling and education while instilling human values and ethics, which will help students in becoming genius of technology but also better human being and successful entrepreneurs who uplift society. The aim also worked towards developing personality skills so that students can overcome issues like insecurity, underconfidence, positive attitude, the stress of exams etc.

Joining him on this occasion was Preeti Daga, Training, Career & Lifestyle Coach stated, “We at Linux World want to alter the cutthroat work culture and education system to ensure holistic development of society.

This is to be noted that the duo Vimal and Preeti Daga have dedicated their efforts to do a lot of philanthropic work in their quest to make India technology and future-ready. Their intentions and passion are evident from the events they had organised in the past, like the youth festival Jazba, which culminated in social empowerment through technology and setting up covid care centres during pandemics. There were exclusive sessions for students to develop skills in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Deep Learning, the Internet of Things, Natural Language Processing, Splunk, PingFederate, Delphix, AppDynamics, Docker, DevOps, AWS, Cloud Computing, and made sure to instil the feeling of togetherness and humanity during the event.

Additionally, Vimal and Preeti Daga also stressed the need to promote entrepreneurship to combat unemployment. They elaborated on how India has untapped potential to be a startup generation hub and stressed the need to change the approach to encourage entrepreneurship to resolve the issue of unemployment.

During the occasion, this also addressed how smart devices and technologies such as augmented reality, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning can provide solutions for many societal problems and issues.

Vimal Daga also addressed how he assists startups, entrepreneurs, and individuals. While pursuing their degree, engineers dream of attending the largest international conferences and summits. Students from our 2nd and 3rd years attend conferences in Tokyo, Edinburgh, Barcelona, and more. Technology researchers, founders, and creators are brought together to learn, explore, and meet with them. We are changing the way young people are educated in our community.

