Vineet Nanda appointed as the chairman of the FICCI Committee of Housing and Infrastructure for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), has appointed industry stalwart Vineet Nanda as the Chairman of its Housing and Infrastructure Committee for the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand.

Bringing industry leaders under one roof, the committee will be a guiding light for the sector in the coming years. Streamlining sustainable goals, the committee will be an interface for various stakeholders and government bodies as it leads policy advocation for the sector. Identifying avenues of high impact generation, the committee will be a torchbearer for fostering bilateral linkages both domestically as well as internationally for the promotion and development of the sector in north India. As the head of this prestigious committee, Nanda will lead the committee to formulate future agendas and facilitate the deliberation of new ideas and opportunities in the post-pandemic world.

As an industry stalwart and visionary, Nanda has led corporate doyens to become market leaders. He became one of the highest income taxpayers as real estate sales and marketing professional in the financial assessment year 2019-20 and was awarded the title of "Jewel of India" by KTS Tulsi on behalf of the Alumni Government college. With his vast experience, Nanda will be the guiding light in stimulating and mobilising resources for the continued engagement of all stakeholders while also bridging the connection between the state governments with the industry at the grassroot level.

GB Singh, Regional Head, FICCI said, "FICCI Chandigarh has set up the Regional Committee on Housing and Infrastructure, with the objective of creating a platform for industry leaders to deliberate and prepare the agenda for the sector. The committee aims to connect with states for policy advocacy, conduct studies and publish reports, identify areas that impact growth of the sector in the region, create interactive platforms for the promotion of the sector, develop bilateral linkages and partners in other countries. The idea is to give a voice to the industry in the northern states.

Vineet Nanda has been invited to chair the committee and help in setting up the industry agenda for the coming year, while also identifying activities and initiatives for the domain, strengthen and support activities by mobilising resources for continuous engagement, identifying and inviting progressive members in the fold and a fruitful engagement with state governments. I am confident that with his valuable inputs and leadership we can establish this committee as a real voice representing the domain in north India."

Vineet Nanda who also serves as the Director, Sales and Marketing of Krisumi Corporation, an Indo-Japanese JV of Sumitomo Corporation, a Fortune 500 company & Krishna Group, the automobile components behemoth said, "It is my great privilege to be invited to lead such a prestigious organisation. I have firmly believed that when the interests and objectives of various stakeholders are aligned with customer interest as the prime focus, then and only then can an industry make sustainable progress. My belief has been reaffirmed by the trust that FICCI has placed in me."

Speaking on the future of the industry in the wake of the pandemic, he further stated, "As we look towards new horizons of growth in the post-pandemic world, I am confident that the industry will make a V-shaped recovery. For me structure and processes are non-negotiable. To that end, I have always prescribed the mantra that 'Success is not just milestones. The real mettle lies in bouncing back after crisis. It is imperative that we pivot our modus operandi and streamline our approach to yield healthy returns and bottom-line keeping customer interest at the helm so as to create sustainability and market credibility."

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor