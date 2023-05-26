VIPS-TC and IIT Gandhinagar Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Technological Advancements in IT

NewsVoir

New Delhi/ Delhi-NCR [India], May 26: Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies Technical Campus (VIPS-TC) and the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) are delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at fostering innovation, academic excellence, and research collaboration in the field of Information Technology and related disciplines. This landmark collaboration is set to create significant opportunities for students, faculty members, and researchers from both institutions.

The MoU has been signed between Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, and Vineet Vats, Vice-Chairman, VIPS-TC in the presence of Dr. Ashwini Kumar Sharma, Director General VIPS-TC, Suneet Vats, Vice Chairman VIPS-TC and Ajay Bindal, Vice Chairman, VIPS-TC.

This MoU aims to facilitate administrative support, improving or initiating new Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral programmes at VIPS-TC, internships programmes, special training programs, faculty support, guidance in infrastructure development, and joint organisation of seminars, conferences, workshops on topics of mutual interest. The collaboration will create a unique opportunity for faculty members and students from both institutions to work together on cutting-edge technological advancements and address the emerging challenges in the IT sector.

According to Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, "This MoU benefits everyone, including the students at VIPS-TC, VIPS institute, IIT-Gandhinagar, and society as a whole. Our motto prioritizes the students' benefit. The MoU's scope goes beyond improving education quality and inviting faculty and students to IIT Gandhinagar for internships. It also includes offering VIPS-TC students a semester-long program as visitors to IIT Gandhinagar. The NEP 2020 enables this mixed education mode through the academic bank of credits, a common repository for transferring credits between institutions. The implementation is overseen by the NeGD of the Ministry of IT."

Vineet Vats, Vice-Chairman, VIPS-TC said, "Through this MoU with IIT Gandhinagar, we at VIPS-TC aim to nurture the students in futuristic technologies for the addressing the global requirements of Industrial Revolution 4.0."

Dr Ashwini Kumar Sharma, Director General, VIPS-TC said, "This MoU is on academic alliance for our students. It is an outcome of vision and thought process of Dr S C Vats, Founder Chairman, VIPS-TC with emphasis on Man-Making, Character Building, and Nation Building."

According to Suneet Vats, Vice-Chairman, VIPS-TC, "We want VIPS-TC to rise, along with its students. Swami Ji once said that with 100 boys and girls of character, he could transform this country. Today, we have 8000 students with us, and we are dedicated to fulfilling his mission of Man-Making, Character Building, and Nation Building. The soul of this institution resides in its students, alumni, and faculty, who work hard every day. At VIPS-TC, we are prepared for the future and aim to be India's leading institution."

The MoU between VIPS-TC and IIT Gandhinagar signifies a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering a culture of innovation, and nurturing talent in the field of IT and technology. By combining their respective strengths, VIPS-TC and IIT Gandhinagar aim to contribute to the development of technological advancements that will have a positive impact on society.

