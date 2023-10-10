Vipul Chudasama Hair & Makeup Academy Introduces "VIVID BY VC" Collection: A Celebration of Color & Creativity

ThePRTree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Vipul Chudasama Hair & Makeup Academy, a pioneer in the Indian hair and makeup education industry, launched their much-awaited Collection, "VIVID BY VC." The "VIVID BY VC" Collection showcases five eye-catching fashion hair colors and cuts that are set to become the season's trend. Designed with Indian hairdressers and salon owners in mind, the "VIVID BY VC" Collection aims to encourage Indian consumers to embrace bold and vivid hairstyles.

Celebrity stylist Vipul Chudasama - the creative vision behind this collection, took inspiration from his 3-year-old son Vidal's love for rainbows. While his usual style involves minimalism and monochrome, Vipul has been inspired to infuse his core style with bold, vibrant colors and modern hair-cutting techniques. This new collection is about encouraging people to express themselves through Vivid and Vibrant Hair.

In the realm of makeup, led by Academy Director and Celebrity makeup artist Pooja Chudasama, the emphasis is on "minimalism" to perfectly enhance the vibrant hair colors.

As the collection's hashtag, #VIVIDBYVC, gains momentum on social media platforms, it is evident that "VIVID BY VC" is set to become a trendsetter in the Indian hair and salon industry.

Hair professionals and salon owners can attend training sessions at Vipul Chudasama Academy to master these looks. Contact us today to take advantage of our Early Bird offers.

Located at Pali Naka in Bandra, Mumbai, Vipul Chudasama Salon & Academy is spread across two floors, catering to the best in beauty and hair with an award-winning team of hair specialists. The full-service salon is focused on advanced color techniques and bespoke styling but offers a wide range of services for all your hair, skin, nail, and makeup needs. The Academy offers courses that range from Beginner's fundamentals to MAKEUP PRO and Progressive hairstyling masterclasses for advanced education.

For over 19 years, Vipul Chudasama's name has been synonymous with Indian hairdressing excellence. He has trained and inspired about 52000 hairstylists and 5,000 salons across 30 cities in 5 countries through shows, seminars, and exclusive masterclasses. Vipul has styled hair for celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur, to name a few. He has also worked with top models for talented fashion designers and presented his creations at Haute Coiffure Francaise in Paris.

Celebrity makeup artist Pooja Chudasama has worked in various settings such as fashion, editorial, film, television, bridal, and special events. Her exceptional eye for detail and comprehensive understanding of color theory and skin types ensure that each client receives the utmost attention and care.

For more information and photos or to schedule interviews/appointments, log on to

www.vipulchudasama.com

Or call

Salon: +91 97699 00010

Academy: +91 97691 00010

