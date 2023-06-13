Viraj Profiles Promotes Green Initiatives on World Environment Day through Palghar Plantation Drive

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Viraj Profiles Pvt Ltd, India’s leading producer of stainless-steel products from recycled steel, celebrated World Environment Day with a significant plantation drive in Palghar.

On June 5th, World Environment Day serves as a global platform to raise environmental awareness and drive positive action for our planet. Demonstrating their commitment to sustainability, Viraj Profiles Pvt Ltd organized a plantation drive to enhance the green cover and promote ecological balance.

The event witnessed the active participation of notable figures such as Mr. Prashant Gaikwad from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Mr. AV Bait, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, and Mr. Prashant Varude from WURTH. Their presence underscored the collective determination of individuals and industries to effect positive change in our societal approach towards the environment.

The employees of Viraj Profiles designated a site in Palghar to plant a variety of saplings. This initiative aligns with Viraj Profiles Pvt Ltd’s mission to create a sustainable future and reduce its environmental impact through circular economy practices.

The event served as a reminder of the importance of collaborative action of people and industries to bring about a positive change in the social approach towards the environment.

Viraj Profiles remains dedicated to prioritizing environmentally responsible practices. By utilizing recycled steel and implementing innovative manufacturing processes, the company continuously reduces waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Viraj Profiles Pvt Ltd aims to inspire others to adopt eco-friendly practices and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and prosperous world. Their commitment to sustainable development benefits both present and future generations.

