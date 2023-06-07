Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Rakesh Chauhan as Dy. Managing Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. recently announced the appointment of Mr Rakesh Chauhan as its new Deputy Managing Director with effect from 1st June 2023. Mr Chauhan has more than 30 years of experience and is currently holding the position of President at Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. He has a rich experience in the automotive, electronics and stainless-steel industries and has led functions Plant Maintenance, Projects, Procurement, Supply Chain Management, Sales & Marketing. He has been associated with Viraj Profiles since August 2013.

He has wide exposure to the global stainless-steel market and has a strong track record of customer relations with people from diverse cultures. His understanding of integrated stainless-steel production, sustainability and global market trends is an asset to the company.

At a recent event held to announce the appointment of Mr Rakesh Chauhan into this new role, Mr Neeraj Kochhar, CMD of Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., stated, “Viraj Profiles already exports products to 96 countries, and the team at Viraj should support Mr Chauhan in taking the company to new heights by creating a wider global outreach.”

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel long products known for its diverse range and world-class quality across the globe. Mr Rakesh Chauhan graciously accepted the new role and said, “We are living in an era which belongs to us Indians and together, the team should take the company and country to far greater heights.” He also expressed gratitude towards the CMD and the members of the Governing Council at Viraj for expressing their faith in his abilities.

In his new role, Mr Chauhan will be leading the company’s Governing Council & will be heading the integrated facility of Viraj Profiles with emphasis on enhancing the production of Bright Bars, Sections & Profiles and Wires to the plant’s full capacity and achieving new milestones for the company.

Mr Rakesh Chauhan is a BE from Punjab Engineering College and a Harvard Business School Alumni.

