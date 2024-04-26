Viraj Profiles Shines at Wire and Tube 2024, Dusseldorf

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: The Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre hosted Wire 2024, the premier global gathering for the wire and cable industries. Viraj Profiles, a leading manufacturer of high-end stainless steel long products in India, made a significant mark at the recently concluded Wire & Tube 2024. This prestigious event, known as the premier global gathering for the wire and cable industries, brought together industry leaders and innovators from across the globe.

The Chairman & Managing Director of Viraj Profiles, Neeraj Raja Kochhar spearheaded Viraj’s participation at Wire & Tube 2024 along with Rakesh Chauhan (Deputy Managing Director), and Siddartha Modi (President, Sales & Marketing, IT, HR).

Viraj Profiles displayed a wide range of products at Hall 11’s Booth G41. The company’s proficiency in stainless steel long products, flanges, and stainless steel wires was showcased in detail for the guests. Viraj Profiles was able to showcase its dedication to quality and innovation in the sector through the display.

Viraj Profiles did more than only display products; it also actively promoted industry cooperation. The company engaged with prospective partners who shared its goals for the future by sharing its vision.

To celebrate a successful event, Viraj Profiles hosted a grand cocktail evening in Düsseldorf. The evening featured elegant music and provided an atmosphere conducive to meaningful networking. Team Viraj meticulously organized the event, fostering an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie among friends, colleagues, and esteemed business associates.

Viraj Profiles’ participation in Wire & Tube 2024 underscores its position as a leading player in the global stainless steel industry. By showcasing its products, fostering collaboration, and celebrating success, Viraj Profiles has made a lasting impression on the international stage.

