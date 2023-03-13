Viranica Manchu’s Maison Ava Opens in Harrods, First ever for an Indian Brand

New Delhi (India), March 13: Couture childrenswear label Maison Ava is delighted to announce that it has opened in Harrods, the world’s leading luxury department store.

Harrods marks Maison Ava’s first location in London where it can be found in the Mini Super Brands area on the fourth floor. The edit comprises Maison Ava’s show-stopping couture pieces for boys and girls from 2-14 years.

The edit, which has been exclusively curated for Harrods, has arrived ahead of the busy party season and Eid, and Maison Ava’s stunning collection of heirloom-worthy pieces will ensure that children are perfectly dressed for life’s most precious occasions.

Every single Maison Ava piece is made by hand by its atelier of expert designers and embroiderers who have trained in the world’s most prestigious couture houses. Hundreds of hours of handwork go into the making of a single garment, elevating each piece with extraordinary attention and detail.

Children’s comfort is at the heart of Maison Ava’s designs, which is why the beading is artfully placed and the shapes of each garment are strategically designed so children can move with ease in clothes they will love to wear.

Maison Ava’s founder and creative director Viranica Manchu comments, “It’s a dream come true to be stocked in Harrods. As a mother of four, I’ve been a customer at Harrods for many years, so it’s wonderful to see our pieces on the shop floor. Maison Ava is the result of my passion for couture combined with exquisite Indian artisanry. I’m excited to showcase our pieces to Harrods’ discerning customers and hope they fall in love with our designs.”

For more information please visit www.maisonava.com

Viranica Manchu is the founder and creative director of Maison Ava. Born and educated in New York, she developed a passion for design and luxury at a young age and went on to pursue degrees in jewelry design, gemology and fashion marketing. Following her studies, she moved to her family’s homeland of India to broaden her experience in jewelry design.

Viranica is the wife of Vishnu Manchu, a prominent actor, producer and entrepreneur. With a growing family, she began her search for thoughtfully made occasion-wear for her young children. When she couldn’t find the level of craftsmanship she was looking for, she was inspired to create their own party wardrobe. Her designs quickly drew attention and enthusiasm, and propelled Viranica to start Maison Ava.

Driven by her entrepreneurial spirit and love for fashion, Viranica built a fully operating India-based atelier where Maison Ava’s creations are entirely made from start to finish. She is committed to preserving the country’s unique craftsmanship in weaving and embellishment and blending it with innovative style cuts and designs.

As a mother of four, she knows the challenges of dressing children in fancy clothing, and so she is placing children at the very center by being mindful of using soft and natural fabrics and strategically setting beading and embroidery. Her vision for Maison Ava is to create a brand that is loved as much by her young clientele than by the grown-ups who outfit them.

Quick Facts:

Maison Ava is the first ever Indian origin childrenswear brand to be displayed at Harrods.

Viranica is the daughter in law of Dr. M. Mohan babu, prominent film actor, producer, and educationalist. She is also the niece of the late Shri. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy and the cousin of Shri. Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

