Virtual Real Design introduces 'Virtual Dedicated Graphic Designer Service' for new age organizations

During the unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, has introduced a unique resource hiring service for new-age organizations. Keeping in mind the 'New Normal' mode of working, VDGD Service caters to organizations who are looking out to hire graphic designers best suited to their requirements.

Initiated in 2018, Virtual Dedicated Graphic Designer Service provides brands and organization with talented and truly competent designers that is cost-efficient, effective, and devoted to the brand's scope of work and requirements. To ensure unhindered execution of projects, clients are also provided with a dedicated visualizer along with a project manager as a value add.

Highlighting the benefits of remote/virtual resources, said, "Talent is not limited by geographies and we at VRD are breaking traditional resource hiring processes. In a new normal, there's a sudden shift in digital spaces. We did research and found that nearly all businesses are heavily engaged in aligning their business processes with digital transformation initiatives. We discovered that there's a segment of SME's and medium size companies lacking ideas and resources to transform themselves as digitally enabled organization."

Devendra Sharma further added, "During COVID we started testing the waters and got amazing results given high satisfaction levels of the client and repeat business coming through. We carefully drafted economics and process of this replacement model and got ISO certified for this process. Today we have trained staff and a dynamic set-up matching international standards. Our digital talent, processes and client repeat business has proven that we are a one-stop digital agency if your company is lacking a competent department."

Alike hiring of full-time staff VRD gives organizations the liberty to interview and choose your team. One will have full control over scope of work deadlines and deliverables like a permanent staff. Only differentiation is that the team would be on payrolls of VRD.

Organizations can choose part-time, full time or customized packages with preferred shifts and timings. With 50+ plus graphic designers, developers, social media marketers, SEO managers and project managers on board currently, Virtual Real Design aims to onboard and expand its horizon to 100 professionals by March 2023 deploying tools and techniques providing services 24X7 set up.

In addition to VDGD Services, Virtual Real Design also provides off-sourcing as well as project-based work in areas such as Graphic Design, Web Development/Design, Mobile App Development, Digital Marketing, and Virtual Events Management. At present, the brand has a clientele based across key metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Overseas clients are spread over in countries like Dubai, Singapore, Holland, Australia, USA, Canada, UK, Saudi Arabia etc.

Today with ISO certification "27000:2013" "9001:2015" and team of 50 plus and clients spanning across 30 countries and 4 continents VRD has emerged as a co-partner adding strategic value to the businesses of their clients.

In 24X7 setup VRD has come up with a unique replacement model for the companies that are lacking in digital competencies.

