Visa launches Click to Pay in Hong Kong with ZA Bank, the first issuing bank in Asia Pacific

Singapore, May 27: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced a significant advancement that will transform the eCommerce experience. Hong Kong's first and largest digital bank[1], ZA Bank, pioneers Click to Pay, enabling cardholders to complete online transactions in seconds without the need for manual card entry. ZA Bank is the first card issuing bank to enable Visa Click to Pay in Hong Kong and across Asia Pacific, with 11 more markets to follow.

Click to Pay is the new standard in online shopping; it brings greater convenience to online shopping. When Click to Pay is enabled, consumers can skip guest checkout, bypass form fields and forgo the hassle of remembering passwords after setting up their Visa card on the issuing Bank's app. By eliminating the need to manually enter your Personal Account Number (PAN), or your 16-digit card number, and passwords, reducing checkout time from five minutes to under one minute[2]. Data is also securely stored with Visa, ensuring trust and security without the need for consumers to store their information on third-party sites.

With cart abandonment rates as high as 84%2 for eCommerce, Click to Pay seeks to reduce friction by improving authorisation rates by an average of 2.5%[3], improving business for merchants. Without the complexity of card information input, it is like contactless payment, for online shopping. Click to Pay enables consumers to complete online transactions within a few clicks, powering a more seamless and secure checkout experience at scale. Consumers only need their registered email, phone number or Visa Payment Passkey to check-out online.

T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, "eCommerce in Asia Pacific has been accelerated by mobile phone ownership, digital advancements and connectivity in Asia Pacific. Our partnership with ZA Bank is a great example of Visa's ongoing industry collaboration to bring innovative payment solutions that benefit the consumer, merchant and issuer. When Click to Pay is used, and combined with Visa Payment Passkey, consumers can enjoy a seamless checkout experience with just three clicks[4] while merchants will benefit from a quicker checkout time, improved authorisation rates and far lower fraud rates. Visa will continue to uplift the consumer retail and online experience while bringing greater commercial success and more innovations to our bank and merchant partners across the region."

By making Click to Pay a card-level feature that comes ready with Visa cards, cardholders can access the solution without having to sign up separately on third-party eCommerce or merchant sites for Click to Pay. There is no additional setup required by consumers.

To provide additional peace of mind with the Click to Pay capability, cardholders can set up their Visa Payment Passkey using their native device's biometric capability or screen lock and use the Passkey for future payment authentication when they check out at participating eCommerce sites.

In the Asia Pacific region, major acquirers, including AsiaPay, and a wide range of merchants have geared up with Visa Click to Pay solutions. Consumers can now enjoy enhanced checkout and payment experiences at their favourite shops or merchants.

The ZA Bank partnership highlights a growing demand among issuers, acquirers and merchants for prioritising safe, seamless and frictionless checkouts to increase customer satisfaction with a better online shopping experience. It also gives us a glimpse into what next generation eCommerce will look like - safe, seamless, secure and fast.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

[1]: Interim report of Hong Kong Banks. As the first digital bank to launch in Hong Kong, ZA Bank had the highest number of users and customer deposits among the city's eight digital banks as of 30 June 2024.

[2]: Retail Asia: 'I am not a robot.' 84% of APAC consumers abandon carts due to complex login process.

[3]: VisaNet data, Oct-Dec 2022. Visa credit and debit CNP transactions for tokenised vs non-tokenised credentials in the AP region. Authorisation rate is defined as approved authorisations divided by total authorisation attempts based upon first attempt of a unique transaction.

[4]: Three clicks to complete the transaction: 1 - Click to Pay recognises consumer and presents issuer activated cards, 2 - consumer selects a card and initiates checkout and 3 - consumer authenticates to complete the transaction.

