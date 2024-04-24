Vishal Mishra to Headline First-Ever Live Concert in Jaipur as Part of “Pehle Bhi Main” India Tour

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 24: Renowned singer and composer Vishal Mishra is all set to mesmerize the audience with his first-ever live concert as part of his hugely successful “Pehle Bhi Main” India Tour at Novotel JECC, Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday, 25th May 2024.

In a statement, Vishal Mishra expressed his excitement about bringing his musical journey to Jaipur after the overwhelming response in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, and many more across India. He thanked his fans for their unwavering support and promised an unforgettable musical experience in Jaipur.

Adding to the excitement, the founders of Rhyme and Rhythm Events, and organizers of this event, Shekhar Waghmare and Malhar Ingale expressed their delight in organizing this concert for the musical lovers of Jaipur and the surrounding areas.

They highlighted the significance of Vishal Mishra’s talent and the unique experience his concerts offer, ensuring an evening filled with soulful tunes and electrifying performances for the audience. The “Pehle Bhi Main” India Tour has been a massive success, showcasing Vishal Mishra’s versatility and musical brilliance. His chart-topping hits and soul-stirring melodies have resonated with audiences nationwide, making this concert in Jaipur a highly anticipated event.

Music enthusiasts and fans can look forward to a night filled with magic, as Vishal Mishra takes center stage to captivate hearts and create unforgettable memories. As the excitement builds up for Vishal Mishra’s live concert in Jaipur, fans are urged to book their tickets early to secure their spot at this musical extravaganza. Whether you’re a fan of Vishal Mishra’s Bollywood hits or his independent singles, this concert promises to deliver an experience like no other, celebrating the power of music and the artistry of one of India’s most talented musicians.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor