 Vishal Saini collaborates with 30 crypto exchange platforms



Vishal Saini, a listing partner, who has been associated with the crypto market for the last four years, has partnered with 30 exchange platforms as a listing partner.

Born and brought up in the city of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, Vishal took an interest in the crypto market soon after graduating from Kumaun University.The crypto market gained popularity in 2009 with the introduction of Bitcoin. In early 2010, Bitcoin was the only cryptocurrency in the market. Over the next few years, new digital currencies were introduced into the market, and their prices rose and fell along with Bitcoin’s. The uncertain characteristic of cryptocurrencies led to several speculations as an investment vehicle. However, by late 2017, cryptocurrencies saw unprecedented growth. Despite crashing, the crypto market has projected a steady growth throughout.

Today, several listing partners are associated with exchange platforms that help regulate tokens. Vishal Saini helps new and budding projects with marketing and various services in the crypto market. For the last four years, Vishal has been working with 30+ different Crypto Exchanges to list new tokens in Different Tier Exchanges such as KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bybit, OKX, Gate.io, MEXC, CoinDCX, Bitbns, BitMart, LBank etc.Some of the projects that Vishal has worked on include Catcoin, Crogecoin, Echelon, and Terareum.“The crypto market is an interesting domain with endless prospects. Despite the scrutiny, it has been subjected to the market flourishes with more and more people taking active participation in it. In a short time, I have managed to associate with several exchanges and look forward to establishing a company of my own to provide exchange listing along with the auxiliary services to new and old projects”, signed off Vishal.

