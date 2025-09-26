Vishav Punjabi Diwas 2025: First World Punjabi Day Celebrated on September 23, Dedicated to Baba Farid Ji

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: A historic day unfolded as the world witnessed the first-ever Vishav Punjabi Diwas (World Punjabi Day / Punjabi Day / Punjab Divas), celebrated in honor of Baba Farid Ji, the first Punjabi poet and spiritual luminary. For the first time in history, Punjabis across India and abroad united to honor their language, literature, and heritage. The celebration, held on September 23, 2025, has now established a tradition that will be observed globally every year.

Apna Punjab Foundation: The Driving Force

The Apna Punjab Foundation, an organization known for its humanitarian contributions in health, education, and environment, spearheaded this initiative under the leadership of Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri (Founder & President).

The Foundation's notable achievements include:

* Mission Hariyali Campaign, which led to the plantation of hundreds of thousands of trees.

* Holding the world record for the largest human tree formation.

* Organizing free cancer check-up camps and artificial limb replacement camps, highlighting its commitment to public welfare.

In collaboration with the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, the Foundation has consistently launched initiatives to serve society. Dr. Dhuri, a globally renowned Punjabi writer, conceived the idea of Vishav Punjabi Diwas after noticing that while Hindi Diwas was observed in Punjab on September 14, there was no day dedicated to Punjabi, despite its ancient origins and global presence.

Why September 23? The Legacy of Baba Farid Ji

The Foundation, after consulting leading scholars, unanimously declared September 23rd - Baba Farid Ji's Aagman Purab (arrival anniversary) - as World Punjabi Day.

* Baba Farid Ji's contribution to Punjabi literature is unparalleled. Recognized as the first Punjabi poet, his compositions include 112 slokas and 4 shabads, enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib Ji by Guru Arjan Dev Ji.

* His poetry emphasizes spirituality, humility, and human values, forming a timeless treasure of Punjabi culture.

* The date of September 23 also symbolizes balance, with day and night nearly equal, reflecting Punjabi's essence of harmony and resilience.

The First Vishav Punjabi Diwas: Celebrations in Patiala

The main event was organized at the Harpal Tiwana Arts Centre, Patiala, where a packed hall of over 600 Punjabi enthusiasts gathered, including scholars, poets, writers, historians, intellectuals, educationists, and students.

Key Highlights

* Lamp Lighting Ceremony by Foundation directors and senior scholars.

* Unveiling of the Vishav Punjabi Diwas Logo from the theatre rooftop. The logo, symbolizing the evolution of Punjabi, depicted Shahmukhi and Gurmukhi scripts integrated on a global globe and the map of old Punjab. It represents the unity of traditions shaped by Naths, Jogis, Shahs, Pirs, and Gurus.

* Cultural Performances included Kavishri vaar by students of Mata Gujri Senior Secondary School, Devigarh; folk songs by Jagdish Papra; and Gidha by students of Modern Secular Public School, Malerkotla.

* Mass Participation: Across Punjab, 6,500 schools, 1,650 colleges, and multiple universities observed the day. More than 4.5 million students wore Punjabi attire, spoke exclusively in Punjabi, and participated in poetry recitations, essay writing, poster competitions, and wrote pages in beautiful Gurmukhi script.

Voices of Wisdom

The historic event featured thought-provoking speeches from eminent personalities:

* Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri (Founder, Apna Punjab Foundation): Declared September 23 as a global Punjabi Day, urging all Punjabis to accept it without hesitation. He expressed pride that the day was celebrated in Punjab and across the diaspora, vowing to continue promoting Punjabi throughout his life.

* Poet Swarnjit Shavi: Welcomed the initiative, stating, "It is now our responsibility to make Punjabi compatible with AI and digital platforms. By using Punjabi words online, we can secure our language's place in the future."

* Jaswant Singh Jafar (Director, Language Department, Punjab): Emphasized that Baba Farid's anniversary was the most fitting choice. He criticized the over-reliance on English in institutions like the Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and stressed the importance of education in the mother tongue.

* Dr. Harpal Singh Pannu (Renowned Sikh Historian): Called this a turning point in Punjabi history, linking Punjabi heritage to ancient Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. He noted that even Lav and Kush, considered Punjabis, left their mark in these scriptures.

* Prof. Gurmukh Singh (Head, Punjabi Department, Punjabi University, Patiala): Highlighted academia's critical role in preserving and promoting Punjabi.

* Dr. Bhiminder Singh (Director, Youth Welfare Department, Punjabi University, Patiala): Encouraged youth to take pride in their identity and carry Punjabi forward.

* Harpal Singh (Chairman, Modern Group & Vidya Sagar Institutions): Urged blending modern education with cultural values to strengthen Punjabi identity.

* Director of Apna Punjab Foundation, including Bhupinder Singh Devigarh addressed the gathering, reaffirming their commitment to Punjabi culture.

Other prominent literary and cultural figures present included Bhupinder Bargari, Sattdeep Singh Gill, Jaswant Zafar, Darshan Butter, Darshan Singh Asht, Palinder Singh, and many others.

Global Celebrations

The first Vishav Punjabi Diwas 2025 was not limited to Punjab. Punjabi communities worldwide-Canada, UK, USA, Australia, Europe, and Gulf nations-celebrated with cultural events, seminars, and digital campaigns. This marked the first time in history that Punjabi had its own international day of recognition.

Key Highlights at a Glance

* Date Established: September 23, 2025

* Dedicated To: Baba Farid Ji (first Punjabi poet)

* Initiator: Apna Punjab Foundation, led by Dr. Jagjit Singh Dhuri & directors

* Main Event: Harpal Tiwana Arts Centre, Patiala

* Participation: 6,500 schools, 1,650 colleges, 4.5M+ students

* Global Reach: Celebrated by Punjabi diaspora in Canada, UK, USA, Australia, Europe, and Gulf countries

* Logo Symbolism: Gurmukhi & Shahmukhi scripts harmonized on a globe and Punjab map

A New Chapter in Punjabi History

The establishment of Vishav Punjabi Diwas marks a historic cultural revival. By dedicating September 23 to Baba Farid Ji, Punjabis worldwide now have a day that symbolizes their pride, unity, and heritage.

From now on, September 23rd will forever be celebrated as World Punjabi Day, ensuring that the Punjabi language and culture are not only preserved but carried forward proudly for generations.

Vishav Punjabi Diwas Celebration Check Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVdj_mnL6v8

