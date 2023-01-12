Visitor Guard® recently revamped its website making the comparison of US visitor insurance plans easier for its customers

Visitor Guard® recently upgraded its website for easing the US visitor insurance plan comparison for customers

New Delhi (India), January 12: Visitor Guard®, a leading US visitor insurance comparison website, recently upgraded and modified its site to enable users to compare several plans at once. A new “Best Seller” tab has also been added so that users can find the current popular and bestselling plans.

Going forward, users will have a wide range of alternatives to sort by, including policy maximum, deductible, and other such benefits. Additionally, with the newly embedded PPO Network links, users can find a list of in-network hospitals and doctors making their selection process easier.

Visitor Guard® markets, sells, and serves insurance plans from several insurance companies and plan administrators. The company holds a license to offer various insurance products. It offers travel insurance to tourists going to the US and Canada or travelling outside their country of residence. Apart from this, the company has strategic collaborations with renowned insurance providers like IMG (International Medical Group) Global Insurance, Trawick International, WorldTrips, and so on.

With an aim to safeguard visitors, new immigrants, international students, and exchange students, Visitor Guard® offers a variety of insurance plans such as visitor’s insurance, international student’s insurance, international travel insurance, and group insurance, to name a few. These insurance policies assist travellers in taking care of several unforeseen situations.

Chiranth Nataraj, the Founder of Visitor Guard® said, “With our expertise and depth of knowledge in the field of Insurance and technology solutions, we bring the best deals to the customers at the most affordable rates. The mission of Visitor Guard® is to become the best visitor and travel insurance supplier for all travellers. We at Visitor Guard® are committed to offering the best service to all our customers”

As the founder of Visitor Guard®, Mr. Nataraj has played a crucial role in the success of the company. With his vast experience and knowledge, Mr. Nataraj along with the exceptionally talented team members transformed the company from a small start-up to one of USA’s leading visitor insurance companies.

