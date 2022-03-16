Vista Rooms, India's largest villa rentals platform, rebrands itself as StayVista

In a major development, Vista Rooms, the country's largest luxury villa rental platform, has rebranded itself as StayVista.

The brand offers the most enviable homes in the country and the evolution into a refreshed avatar mirrors the rising standards within the luxury travel and group stay category.

With Indian vacationers becoming more discerning and quality-oriented over the last couple of years, their expectations of service and stay have increased, whether for leisure, work, wellness, or celebratory stays.

The StayVista rebrand aims to cater to this changing market dynamic with a comprehensive upgrade of user experience and brand identity. It has revamped all touchpoints to better manifest the brand spirit, including the website and social media. In addition, it is personalizing stay experiences to guest needs with curated in-room setups, branded toiletries, new staff uniforms, and tailored stay events.

Pranav Maheshwari, Co-Founder, StayVista, says, "We have journeyed far from when we started in 2017 as Vista Rooms, where we were present at our first villa to welcome our first guests. Since then, we've warmly welcomed over 2,50,000 vacationers at 500-plus of our luxury properties across 30-plus locations while our family has grown from 3 to over 300 seasoned professionals, which we are incredibly proud of."On the brand makeover, he cited, "We want to capture what it means to be a guest with StayVista, the luxury and comfort of high-quality service amidst the scenic vista that surrounds our properties that translates to a superior stay experience."

"While our brand vision has expanded and grown over the years, our name with 'rooms' in it was limiting us in communicating our full intent and purpose. With 'StayVista', as market leaders, we are offering a promise of constantly widening our horizons to accommodate the aspirations of our guests," adds Amit Damani, Co-Founder, StayVista. He further elaborates, "Our name expresses the diverse experiences we host at our finely curated selection of properties, the new logo is a celebration of the mosaic of inspiring moments we enable, and 'Script Your Stay' our new tagline invites our guests to co-create their dream stay with us."

"Our focus has always been on providing exemplary guest experience, and we are committed to staying true to our beliefs and purpose," says Ankita Sheth, Co-Founder, StayVista, "We are gearing up to enable our guest's desire to experience their perfect stay with us, and are doing so by enhancing every guest interface through our thoughtfully articulated brand touchpoints. We are bringing a resort-like experience to holiday homes. From vacation rental homes to stay experience makers, our new avatar will manifest more visibly in the coming months."

Pre-pandemic, delivering an exceptional guest experience was restricted to providing state-of-the-art amenities. Today, guests do want these but beyond this, they desire 'holistic experiences' and full-service hospitality. They want to stay off the grid with an option of staying connected, devouring local cuisine but better suited to their palettes - from a seamless booking experience to well-articulated meal set-ups, vacationers are now looking for more all-in-one, fully appointed private getaway options.

StayVista (earlier Vista Rooms) is reinventing group getaways with India's largest collection of luxury vacation villas. Founded in 2015, StayVista has been a market leader with a handpicked selection of 500-plus villas across 30-plus destinations and an enthusiastic team of over 300, who are committed to making every stay inspiring and having already delighted 2,50,000-plus guests. With StayVista widening its horizon in the luxury travel and group stay category, it offers a mosaic of new nuances and services to create personalized experiences for every purpose of the stay. Over the years, StayVista has remained India's preferred brand for luxury vacation stays helping holiday-home owners manage their properties and open their doors to the most discerning set of vacationers. As of 2021, the company has raised more than INR 18 crore from consumer brand focused investors such as DSG Consumer Partners, Singapore Angel Network, Artha India Ventures, and Singularity Holdings.

