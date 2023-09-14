Vistara Becomes a UATP Merchant to Expand Selling Ability and Fuel Growth

PRNewswire

London [UK]/Washington [US], September 14: Vistara, India's finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has become a UATP Merchant. This allows Vistara to accept payments across all channels.

Vistara will enjoy lower payment acceptance costs, helping it reduce its overall cost of distribution for the airline. It also enables Vistara to access the extensive ecosystem of travel agencies, corporate travel management companies and other sales entities, for which UATP is a preferred form of payment. Additionally, Vistara is also able to connect to a wide range of alternative forms of payment (AFPs) through UATP, an important advantage in the Indian marketplace where digital payment transactions have increased by 56% this year and are projected to quadruple by 2028. Vistara chose the UATP network due to its ability to reduce complexity while maximizing revenue potential.

UATP extends its reach into India

Renewing the partnership with Vistara is the most recent step in UATP's continued expansion into India. As the largest country in the world by population and with a fast-growing travel sector, India represents further opportunities for UATP, already one of the most far-reaching and reputable global payment networks. Strengthening its relationship with Vistara, ahead of its proposed merger with Air India, is part of UATP's broader strategic plan to expand its payment solutions to additional Indian merchants in the travel sector and beyond.

"With Vistara as a UATP Merchant, we have the opportunity to help this highly regarded airline reach more travelers in more markets and serve their payment needs better," says Zach Ornelas, SVP Commercial for UATP. "We look forward to many years of continued growth, a mutually beneficial partnership, and expanding our reach in the vibrant Indian marketplace."

Vistara operates over 280 flights daily, with a fleet of 61 aircraft connecting 32 airports across India and 15 international destinations. The airline is consistently lauded in industry rankings, including being the only Indian carrier named on Skytrax's list of the World's Top 20 Airlines (ranked 16th), and recently celebrated flying its 50 millionth passenger since inception. The airline's mission is to redefine air travel and offer a seamless and personalized travel experiences to customers, which its partnership with UATP will help advance.

"We're pleased to continue our association with the UATP network which enables us to continue offering convenient payment options to our customers across channels. We are confident that this will prove to be a key differentiator for us as we spread our wings across the globe and fuel our growth in the near future," says Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

The preferred payment network for travel

Participating as a merchant, the UATP network enables airlines to accept UATP payments in a variety of sales channels across multiple countries and currencies. Being a UATP Merchant helps airlines like Vistara increase conversion rates and reduces transaction costs.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is the global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine® provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payments experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited)

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara brings together Tata's and SIA's legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to offer the finest full-service flying experience in India. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015, with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry in India and it today connects destinations across India and abroad. The airline currently has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321 and 54 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and has flown more than 50 million customers since starting operations.

For more information about Vistara, visit www.airvistara.com.

