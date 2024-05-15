VNIT Nagpur Associates with the MMGEIS Program to Empower Students in Geospatial Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 15: The Master Mentors Geo-enabling Indian Scholars (MMGEIS) program, which is the brainchild of Esri India, and the Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS) was launched in December 2023. On 9th May, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur became a part of this unique initiative.

Under the purview of the MMGEIS Program, VNIT hosted a series of activities aimed at fostering understanding and collaboration in the realm of geospatial technology. The various activities saw a convergence of academic leaders, industry experts, representatives from prestigious institutions, and students for knowledge exchange on geospatial technology, its applicability, and its significance in contemporary times.

Over 250 students from VNIT and various other schools in Nagpur participated in the activities, where they got the opportunity to interact with Shri AS Kiran Kumar, Former Chairman of ISRO, and Chair of the MMGEIS Board. Shri AS Kiran Kumar delivered an enlightening address on the applicability of geospatial technology and its significance in contemporary times.

As part of the MMGEIS Program, VNIT Nagpur students will have access to multiple resources and opportunities to explore geospatial technology and its applications. Under the mentorship of experts in the field, students will gain practical skills and insights that can be applied across various fields, from urban planning to environmental management.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "VNIT Nagpur's collaboration with MMGEIS Program is geared towards empowering students to spearhead geospatial innovation. Through this program, students will have the opportunity to explore the practical applications of geospatial data across various domains. As they learn from academic and industry experts, they will emerge as leaders who can harness geospatial insights to address real-world challenges and drive positive change."

Vinit Goenka, Secretary, Center of Knowledge Sovereignty, said, "We believe in harnessing spatial thinking to empower individuals and nations. Through initiatives like MMGEIS, we strive to democratize access to geospatial knowledge, enabling every scholar to become a catalyst for positive change in their communities and beyond."

Dr. P M Padole, Director of VNIT Nagpur, said, "VNIT is at the forefront of technology innovation, and initiatives like MMGEIS hold immense potential to empower our students and serve as a force multiplier, significantly boosting capacity building and fostering a culture of excellence in geospatial technology."

The MMGEIS program aims to engage up to 5,00,000 students over the next five years and thus will be rolled out in multiple schools and educational institutions in the near future. It aims to foster a strong IP framework to enable more patents from India in its journey towards becoming a global geospatial innovation hub.

