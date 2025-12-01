Vodafone Idea Shares Rise 1% on Strong Trading Volumes; Stock Price Crosses ₹10

Vodafone Idea Ltd. (IDEA) has emerged as one of the most actively traded stocks by volume on 1 December 2025, with a total traded volume exceeding 16.7 crore shares. The shares is currently trading at Rs.10.12 with a 1% uptick.Scripting one of the best turnarounds in the stock market this year, shares of beleaguered telecom major have risen 50% in just the last three months alone. This rally has not been a fluke but has been supported by a series of positive developments, with the foremost being the government's efforts to ensure the survival of Vodafone Idea.

From its 52-week low of ₹6.12 seen in August 2025, the stock is trading 68% higher. In 2025, Vodafone Idea's share price has gained 26% while in a year, it has risen 34%. Despite the loss in subscribers, Vodafone Idea posted a narrower loss for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Its net loss narrowed to ₹5,524 crore in the July-September period from ₹7,175.9 crore in the year-ago period, aided by a 2.4% growth in revenue.ARPU has also risen meaningfully to ~ ₹180 from ~ ₹166 in the recent quarter, signalling better monetisation and improved customer mix.

During Q2, Vodafone Idea's subscriber base declined by 1 million sequentially to 196.7 million. Moreover, despite the ARPU increase, it remains lower than Jio's ₹211.4 and Airtel's ₹256. Amid the positives and negatives, Vodafone Idea still remains a high-risk, high-reward bet, according to analysts. While the recent rally reflects improving sentiment, the underlying business fundamentals remain fragile and heavily dependent on successful regulatory and operational turnaround. A favourable outcome on AGR dues, sustained ARPU growth, and timely capital infusion are critical for the revival thesis to play out. For now, the stock fits better as a speculative allocation within a diversified portfolio appropriate only for investors with higher risk tolerance and a multi-year horizon.