Vodafone Idea Shares Rise 2%, Delivering Fresh Gains for Investors Hitting Six-Month High

The shares of Vodafone Idea jumped more than 9 percent to hit an eight-month high on October 7, marking a rally of more than 50 percent in just nine weeks. Today the stocks rose by 2% continuing its golden run at the stock market. This comes as investors continued to hope for some resolution of the AGR dues of the telecom firm which once was the Indian subsidiary of UK-based Vodafone Group Plc.

This anticipation has coincided with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's India visit on October 8-9 for talks with Prime Minister Modi in Mumbai. Additionally, latest government data shows that the telco's subscriber loss narrowed in the month of August.On October 6, Bloomberg News had reported that the Indian government is considering a one-time settlement of its longstanding demand for billions of dollars in past-due fees from the telecom company, citing people familiar with the matter. Vodafone Idea is saddled with past dues of a joint venture that was set up by merging Vodafone Plc with Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Idea Cellular.

The Supreme Court on October 6 deferred the hearing of Vodafone Idea's AGR plea to October 13 after the government sought more time in the matter, to which the telecom company did not object. The case stems from the court's March 18, 2020 order, which upheld AGR dues up to FY17 as calculated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and ruled out any reassessment by operators. The DoT had raised an extra demand on AGR dues worth Rs 2,774 crore for FY18-19. The petition said that out of the total Re 9,450 crore of demand, Rs 2,774 crore pertains to post-merger entity — Idea Group and Vodafone Idea — following their August 2018 consolidation, while Rs 5,675 crore relates to the pre-merger Vodafone Group’s liabilities.

Vodafone Idea has contested the calculation, claiming that certain amounts have been added twice and need reconciliation. The company has asked for a recalculation of dues, starting from the pre-FY17 period.The government in April this year decided to convert Rs 36,950 crore of the company's spectrum payment dues into equity. The equity conversion was a part of the September 2021 Reforms and Support Package for the telecom sector.