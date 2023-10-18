Voice of the People: Anuraag Muskaan's Janta Ki Awaaz Brings Top Ministerial Candidates to ShareChat Audio Chatrooms

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 18: The election season will kick off soon and there have been numerous conversations around the winning parties. It is extremely important to understand consumer sentiment and what could be better than providing people with a platform to ask pertinent questions directly to the politicians?

Given this scenario, Anuraag Muskaan, a prominent news anchor, formerly associated with ABP, is curating a special chat show titled 'Janta Ki Awaaz' in association with Krazyfox Productions on India's largest social media platform ShareChat. Kicking off from 18th of October, 'Janta Ki Awaaz' would be hosted live on ShareChat Audio Chatrooms for both Janta and Politicians to communicate and plan for a better India ahead. Many popular politicians representing the opposition as well as the incumbent will be joining these sessions, the first session will host Ramesh Singh Mendola (MLA from Indore).

ShareChat Live Audio Chatrooms is an innovative format that will allow over 180 million monthly users of the platform to ask live questions and raise issues directly with the politicians. Users on ShareChat would be able to join 'Janta Ki Awaaz' chatroom on the app, request an audio slot and get a chance to ask questions from the ministers.

Announcing the launch of the show, Anuraag Muskaan said, "There is no better time to strike conversations around key political issues relevant to parties, portfolio, state, youth, manifesto and local issues than the election season itself. I am extremely excited to champion this on India's largest homegrown social media platform, ShareChat. With ShareChat's ability to offer a wide youth audience across the country and uniqueness of chatrooms to bring people together on one platform, we want to understand the pulse of the audience on issues that are relevant to them. 'Janta Ki Awaaz' will be the go-to show where politicians and people can communicate with each other directly."

With over two decades of experience, Muskaan has worked with established names in the media industry such as Jain TV, ETV Urdu, Sahara Samay, Star News, Rajya Sabha TV, India TV, India News and most recently at ABP News.

In the first episode of the show, Anurag will be speaking to Ramesh Mendola on 18th October at 8pm.

Click on the link to join live - https://sharechat.com/chatroom/ca58ae46-3df1-4cae-a3b5-476092dc87c5?d=n.

