VOICE partners with BGauss to deploy 5,000 electric vehicles, launches new logo

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 9: VOICE, a leading Electric Vehicle (EV) aggregator and an end-to-end enabler for all EV needs has entered into a strategic partnership with BGauss Electric Vehicles, a pioneer and leader in B2B 2W electric mobility solutions, to deploy 5,000 EVs for the last-mile partners, corporate customers and B2B fleets, offering an end-to-end solution for easy deployment.

The partnership aims to reshape the future of urban and rural transportation by deploying EVs across India in the coming months. Through last-mile deliveries, EV loans, rentals, long-term subscriptions, and fleet sales, this collaborative effort is dedicated to enhancing EV adoption.

VOICE, formerly known as EV91, unveiled its new brand logo at the event to launch a fleet of 107 vehicles in Bangalore and Chennai in partnership with BGauss in Bangalore on 2nd Feb 2024 in the presence of representatives from partners such as Zepto, Zomato, Licious, TBBC, Bike Bazar, and others. Mr Durgesh Gupta, Vice President of Sales at BGauss Electric Vehicles, launched VOICE's revamped website.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Mr. Arun Kumar V, Founder & CEO at VOICE, said, “We are excited to partner with BGauss Electric Vehicles. Our collective goal is to increase EV adoption in the market, enabling swift, emission-free and efficient services that meet the evolving needs of our urban and rural communities. We aim to add 1,500 electric vehicles to our fleet by the end of 2024 and help BGauss achieve sales of 5,000 units.”

Mr Durgesh Gupta, Vice President of Sales at BGauss Electric Vehicles, said the partnership with VOICE will address the challenges in the adoption of electric two-wheelers.

“Our state-of-the-art electric vehicles and our most dependable C12 iMax electric scooter, which is fully made in India, are designed to cater to the demands of consumers who prioritise quality, comfort and safety. The C12 iMax is not only ideal for commercial purposes but is also a convenient option for personal use after work. Along with VOICE, we will transform electric mobility,” he said.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Hemant Kabra, Founder & MD, BG Electric Scooters & Director, RR Global said, “Our vision is to provide an indigenous electric scooter with world-class quality and technology to not just end consumers but also to fleet with partnerships across the ecosystem for growth and sustainability. With this partnership with VOICE, we want to display the advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of savings and contributing to a cleaner environment. We are confident the partnership will be mutually beneficial and play the role of a catalyst in enhancing EV adoption.”

VOICE commenced operations in August last year and has since made a significant impact on the last-mile logistics segment with a fleet of 350+ delivery boys and delivering over three lakh orders in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. It aims to expand its footprint to Tier I and II cities and help more clients establish sustainable delivery models. Its array of services includes EV-tailored loans (Fleet sale, Corp sale, D2C sale), EV lease, EV subscription, 3PL, Service, Maintenance, RSA, Customer Support, and Exchange support (ICE to EV).

“Our mission is not all about last mile logistics business, but to create a revolutionary impact on the EV market with our wide range of products. Enhanced EV penetration will help decarbonise India and contribute to a healthier and greener future,” Mr Arun Kumar V, added.

About VOICE: VOICE is a leading EV aggregator and logistics Company offering a wide range of EV Technology Products, Services, and Solutions. Its key personnel come from an immense industry background for the last 12+ years in various sectors 2W EV (OEM), Quick Commerce, E-Commerce, Bike Taxi, 3PL, Finance etc.

About BGauss Electric Vehicles: BGauss Electric Vehicles is a leading EV 2W manufacturer of electric scooters that prioritises innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With a commitment to reducing the carbon footprint and promoting clean transportation, BGauss Electric Vehicles is dedicated to transforming the urban mobility landscape.

