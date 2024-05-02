VSPAGY Bags Two Golds and One Bronze at the Prestigious e4m DigiOne Awards

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: VSPAGY, an innovative platform for personalized video interactivity, is thrilled to announce its outstanding success as the recipient of three prestigious awards at the e4m (Exchange4media) DigiOne Awards in Mumbai. These accolades include "Best Experiential Marketing Campaign", "Best Interactive Content Campaign", and "Best Use of Technology Campaign". The awards were announced in a gala event at Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai. This significant achievement coincides with VSPAGY's milestone of five years in the industry, during which it has consistently elevated customer engagement and solidified its position as a groundbreaking Personalized Interactivity Platform trusted by over 75 leading enterprises across India.

Launched by exchange4media, India's largest publisher of online and print publications on advertising, media, and marketing, DigiOne are the only awards of its kind and reflect the tremendous growth of online media as a tool of business and everyday lives. DigiOne Awards celebrate digital excellence by honouring outstanding Websites, Videos, Mobile Sites/Apps & Social created by media companies, technology companies, designers, startups, corporates, NGOs, or any other organisation or individual.

The Tanishq campaign that engaged its customers when their Golden Harvest Plan matured, won the gold in the "Best Experiential Marketing Campaign". This campaign started as a pilot and has been so successful that it has become an on-going customer engagement initiative. Click here to view the case study.

During the times when customers are bombarded with marketing communication and companies are trying hard to tap customer's attention, these awards are a testament of VSPAGY's hassle-free delivery of personalization and interactivity solutions to companies from a variety of industries across customer lifecycle journey and across multiple channels of communication which are proven to be effective in boosting their customer engagement and loyalty.

The Max Life Insurance campaign that won a Gold was for a recruitment drive for agent advisors with a gamified experience, in the category "Best Interactive Content Campaign". This campaign had some pathbreaking results. The personalized video interactive streams got over 25% unique views amongst all recipients who were sent the message. The engagement CTAs were over 35% amongst all those who viewed the videos as 12% of all recipients interacted with [Give a call] and [Get a call] back buttons present in the video. The overall referrals percentage was over 30% and more than 100% amongst all those who viewed the videos. Click here to view the case study.

The personalized video interactivity campaign to generate referrals during the wedding and festive season for Blackberrys won the bronze in the category - "Best Use of Technology Campaign". This campaign triggered over 61,000 referrals through customer generated personalised video interactive streams in a short span of 70 days. Click here to view the case study.

"We feel honoured and filled with joy as we receive these three prestigious awards," said Pankaj Saxena, Founder & CEO of VSPAGY. "Accolades like these keep our teams in both Delhi and Mumbai offices motivated to continuously grind and deliver personalized video interactivity customer first experiences at scale. We are also grateful for the trust and creative freedom that our client teams at Tanishq, Max Life Insurance and Blackberrys have given us. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation for their invaluable contribution to our joint success in winning these prestigious awards. We look forward to continuing our partnership and achieving even greater accomplishments in the future."

By combining the power of personalized videos with interactive elements, brands create unique and engaging video journeys tailored to individual customers. The platform also enables brands to distribute these videos at scale simultaneously across multiple channels like WhatsApp, in-app notifications, SMS, and email amongst others.

What makes the process even more interesting is the fact that this solution allows brands to implement data driven marketing communication as they can tap on the customer data to generate personalized and interactive videos that matches with individual preferences and buying behaviours. This technology enables engaging with each customer with their unique details whether the list comprises of thousands or lakhs of customers. At the same time, the video can be integrated with interactivity features such as clickable hotspots, personalized recommendations, and interactive CTAs (call-to-action), in such a way that the video also captures customer's inputs.

Entries to these most prestigious awards for online work were judged by top professionals in the fields of media, marketing, advertising, filmmaking, digital media, and design.

