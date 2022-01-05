Wacom opens first Experience Centre in Kolkata

Wacom, the global leader in pen tablet market and the key supplier of pen and multi-touch sensor components for smartphones and tablet-type devices, today announced the opening of its First Experience Centre in the city of joy, Kolkata.

The new Experience Centre will be a one-stop-shop and solution centre for everything Wacom and will have the full range of Wacom products on display including the recently launched Wacom One, One by Wacom, Intuos, and Intuos Pro.

On the occasion, Rajiv Malik, Senior Director, Wacom India states, "Nestled in the brand's philosophy of 'For A creative World', the Wacom Experience Centre will seamlessly bring together technology, lifestyle and innovation to offer a unique, engaging, and immersive user experience. The ability for customers to get hands on with our products is very important to us and we are proud to be able to offer that with our Wacom Experience Centres. Kolkata is always known as Centre of creativity and is also a significant market for Wacom in India."

Celebrating the launch, the new Wacom Experience Centre is also running a contest where participants can get a chance to win a Wacom product during their visit. Wacom is also offering an assured gift on product booking during the 1st month of Experience Centre opening.

Wacom Experience Centre in Kolkata is started and will be managed by Vikas Info solution which is one of the leading name in IT services in Kolkata.

Spread over 212 square feet, the Kolkata Wacom Experience Centre is situated at the marquee 1, Tilak Road in Manoharpukur, Kalighat. Each square foot of the Wacom Experience Centre is designed to elevate customer interaction so that they engage with the products and services on a whole new level. The store will have the Wacom 40.64 cm (16) 4K demo product and the 60.96 cm (24) large size display as well.

The Wacom Experience Centre will serve as a one-stop shop for the city's new generation of creators. Budding artists wanting to work with digital media, visual thinkers who combine handwritten and drawn communication in their daily activities and social media content creators needing to artistically enhance photos or video to develop engaging posts can all experience the complete range of Wacom products and solutions for making an informed purchase decision.

Currently, Wacom has 8 Experience Centres in India, including all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Noida. By the end of FY2022, Wacom plans to take this number up to double digits. The new Experience Centres will be set up in both metropolitan cities as well as smaller cities and will cater to a wide range of target audiences.

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures.

The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality.

For further information about the products of Wacom, see also: .

