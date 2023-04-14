Waltair Div introduces Linke Hofmann Busch coaches to Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham Express

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 : The Waltair Division of Indian Railways introduced Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to the train No. 20803 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham Express on Friday.

The maiden run of the train with all new LHB rake was flagged off by member of Parliament Visakhapatnam MVV Satyanarayana in the presence of Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo.

MP MVV Satyanarana said, "Under the dynamic leadership of DRM, many new facilities were provided in Visakhapatnam like LHB rakes introduction, station redevelopment with Rs 450 crore, Vande Bharat Express, improving facilities at stations like lifts, escalators etc."

He also mentioned that long-pending three important works of worth more than Rs 600 crore got sanctioned by the DRM for the development of Visakhapatnam region which is a positive sign of development of this region.

DRM Anup Satpathy said, "It was a very great moment for the Waltair Division that the 21st train of the division has been converted into LHB rake and in total, 31 rakes have been converted into LHB rake." He said that Waltair division is on mission mode to convert all the trains with LHB rakes and thanked the cooperation received from the MP Visakhapatnam as well as from the people of Visakhapatnam to make the mission possible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor