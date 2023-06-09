Wastech Partners with ACC Cement to Establish State-of-the-Art Waste Processing Facility in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 9: Wastech, a leading waste management company, has recently made an exciting announcement regarding its expansion plans. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ACC Cement Durg, Chhattisgarh, to establish a state-of-the-art pre-processing facility in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This facility will play a crucial role in the efficient management of waste, as Wastech will supply Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) to ACC Cement. With this strategic partnership, Wastech aims to further enhance its waste processing capabilities and contribute to sustainable waste management practices in the region.

The upcoming waste disposal facility in Raipur will employ advanced technology and processes in waste management. Types of machinery such as Shredders, Ballistic Separators, Traumeel, and Biomass cheapers will be utilized. The facility will also include sufficient storage areas for shredded RDF, with a capacity of 2,000 metric tons. The establishment of this waste disposal facility will bring several benefits to the local community. It will effectively address the waste disposal challenges faced by the nearby locations, ensuring that tons of waste are disposed of following government guidelines. Moreover, the facility will generate employment opportunities, contribute to the production of fuel for cement plants, and significantly reduce waste from the environment, leading to a cleaner and healthier surrounding.

The pre-processing plant facility will play a crucial role in tackling the issue of non-recyclable plastic waste. Through an innovative process, the facility will segregate impurities from the waste and convert it into Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). This transformation increases the Gross Calorific Value (GCV) of the waste, turning it into a valuable fuel source. By implementing this process, Wastech will not only address the waste problem but also provide an alternative fuel (AFR) to cement plants. This sustainable solution will contribute to waste reduction and support the cement industry's energy needs.

Wastech, a pioneer in waste management services, aspires to achieve zero waste living by diverting waste from landfills and utilizing it as an alternative fuel for the cement industry. Embracing the Waste to Wealth mission, Wastech focuses on scientific waste processing to establish zero waste landfills and contribute to a sustainable future. The company offers cost-effective solutions for urban, agricultural, and industrial waste management. Its comprehensive waste management solutions encompass not only sustainable waste disposal but also in-house waste processing infrastructure, supplying improved quality materials to target industries.

Lokesh Kumar Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of Wastech expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Adani Cement to establish this advanced waste disposal facility in Raipur. It is a significant step towards realizing our vision of zero-waste living and contributing to a sustainable future. Together, we aim to revolutionize waste as a resource and set new standards in waste management practices."

Sunil Sharma, Co-founder of Wastech, added, "Our tagline 'Aspiring to zero waste living' reflects our commitment to creating a world where waste is no longer seen as a burden but as a valuable resource. We are dedicated to delivering innovative and cost-effective waste management solutions to our clients while ensuring the highest standards of environmental sustainability."

Wastech has successfully served prime clientele such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Jaipur Dairy, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd, and many more, providing feasible end-to-end solutions for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fulfillment. Additionally, Wastech has been entrusted by government clients such as Moradabad Municipal Corporation for Sanitary Landfill (SLF) work and is actively pursuing further opportunities, including a forthcoming government tender for Biomining work. The company's long-term associations with authorized coprocessors such as Dalmia Cement, Ambuja Cement, ACC, Nuvoco Cement, Ultratech Cement, and Shree Cement ensure a robust PAN India disposal and co-processing network.

In addition to waste disposal, Wastech offers various services, including:

* Biomass supply as Alternative Fuel and raw material: Providing agricultural processed wastes like Cashew Nut Shells, Rice Husk, Bagasse, Wood waste, and Bamboo chips to the Cement Industry as Alternative Fuel (AFR) with improved quality and high calorific value.

* Non-hazardous Industrial Waste (MSW/RDF/Plastic Waste) disposal: Ensuring safe and sustainable disposal of non-hazardous waste, including RDF and Plastic waste, through long-term associations with authorized coprocessors.

* End-to-end logistics: Offering a PAN India network of transportation and efficient customized solutions through in-house logistic infrastructure.

* Extended Producer Responsibility Service: Assisting in the fulfillment of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations for all three categories of Plastic waste.

* Sanitary Landfill: Serving government clients with expertise in Sanitary Landfill (SLF) works, ensuring the proper isolation of waste from the environment.

* Biomining/Bioremediation of legacy waste: Providing systematic and scientific bioremediation work for legacy waste, unlocking the value of organic waste, and facilitating land reclamation.

Looking ahead, Wastech has plans to set up additional pre-processing facilities near cement clusters, enabling the company to expand its operations and serve more regions. With a firm belief that nothing is waste, Wastech aims to continue pioneering new approaches and ideas to transform waste into valuable resources, further promoting the Waste to Wealth mission.

In collaboration with Adani Cement, Wastech is poised to make a lasting impact on waste management in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and beyond. Through its collective efforts, the startup is setting new benchmarks for waste disposal practices and will continue to drive the transformation of waste into valuable resources.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wastechindia.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor