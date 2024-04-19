Welcomhotel Hamsa in Manali - an all season destination

New Delhi, April 19 Mountain destinations are a favourite destination during summers. Welcoming guests in its pristine glory this season is “Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Hamsa, Manali”.

With 46 well-appointed rooms and suites including 7 expansive all-weather villas, Welcomhotel Manali brings cheer to travellers wanting to experience the mountain charm.

The Welcomhotel brand continues with its impressive growth trajectory with the addition of this premier mountain resort making it a total of three Welcomhotel properties in Himachal Pradesh. The asset right strategy has been a catalyst for ITC’s Hotel Group. The Welcomhotel brand has seen impressive expansion in hill destinations.

Located in the north of Manali town at a well-planned about four-acre apple orchard, Welcomhotel Manali offers an enriching stay experience with a 360-degree view of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks.

During summer, the resort and adjoining areas turn lush with both apple and plum orchards. Greenery envelopes the property all across, creating a beautiful scenic spectrum against the blue skies. Come winters and Welcomhotel Hamsa turns into the perfect snow destination offering delightful memories frozen in time.

Speaking on growing inventory of Brand Welcomhotel, Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels stated, “Domestic tourism continues to grow at a steady pace. At ITC Hotels we recognise this trend and endeavour to provide various destination experiences to our guests. We are confident that Welcomhotel Hamsa, Manali will further fortify our presence in Himachal Pradesh. With such great tourism interest in the state, I believe guests will really enjoy their stay at this aesthetically designed resort that showcases incredible beauty in spring and snow.”

Sailesh Dhir Owner, Welcomhotel Manali said: "What makes Manali special to us is its access to some of India’s (if not the world’s) most coveted hikes and beautiful scenery, a lot which can be enjoyed from our location without stepping into a car. Now, with the Atal tunnel next door, all of Lahoul and Spiti is easily accessible too. Surrounded by the vast treasures of the Himalayas Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Hamsa, Manali provides the perfect setting for guests to soak the sublime views and venture into the stunning landscapes which are lifetime experiences."

Far from the hustle bustle, nestled in the lap of nature, Welcomhotel Manali offers a one-of-a-kind destination experience. This majestic resort rests at an elevation of 2255 metres offering breath-taking panoramic views of the Dhauladar ranges, Pir Panjal ranges and the Manali Valley. This idyllic destination is a gorgeous getaway for both the adventure chaser and the leisure seeker amidst picture-perfect backdrops.

Dining experiences at Welcomhotel Manali are equally enthralling. The Lighthouse; a multi-cuisine restaurant, located in The Conservatory, showcases breath-taking views of the snow-clad peaks, lush forests and apple orchards. The seasonal handpicked produce is locally sourced, supporting the farming community of the neighbourhood. Guests looking at a de-stressing and rejuvenating experience, can unwind at K by Kaya Kalp - the spa that also offers a range of therapies.

Families can choose to picnic in landscaped lawns that are perfect venues for lazing under the sun or simply viewing clouds floating across the sky in the cool breeze. Guests who prefer to lounge at the property can head to the cosy in-house library. Spend your day learning about the varieties of flora and fauna on guided walks while embracing the stillness of the surroundings. Relish savouries and stories under the stars with your loved ones, over a warm, cheery bonfire and barbeque session.

The well-appointed rooms with wooden ceilings are a reminder of the local architecture. The impressive aesthetics designed in a combination of pinewood flooring and large bay windows overlooking spectacular vistas give the illusion of space that extends to infinite lengths, making it an ideal workcation destination for those seeking to be inspired by nature.

Situated 25 minutes away from Old Manali, this tranquil destination in Burwa Village is enroute the popular Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley. In proximity to several popular tourist spots such as the Atal Tunnel (16 km), Manali Mall Road (10 km), Hadimba Temple (11 km) and Sissu (Lahaul Valley) (32 km), Welcomhotel Hamsa Manali is the perfect abode to create magical moments.

