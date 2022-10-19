Welcoming a new wave of reading and cultural exchange at Vikhroli

Title Waves, in Bandra West, Mumbai's first large format boutique bookstore, is launching its first branch in the lush, cozy, and welcoming ambience of Vikhroli on Friday, October 14th, 2022. The first store is an absolute favourite of readers and aficionados. Title Waves is not just a bookstore, but a sanctum of cultural exchange.

The brand-new store of Title Waves at Vikhroli proudly boasts a plethora of well-curated collections of books and a space that is precisely what a reader's haven would look like. With an environment that radiates curiosity and interest, losing yourself for hours would not be a surprise.

Apart from being Mumbai's first large-format boutique bookstore, Title Waves in Bandra is also a space for the exchange of knowledge, culture, and ideas. It organises book launches and book signings by renowned authors, wherein fans get to meet and interact with them. Some of the most recent writers to visit Title Waves are Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Amish, and Kubbra Sait. The store also holds panel discussions, celebrity collaborations, and essential workshops, making it the perfect spot to satisfy all of your intellectual curiosities and enjoy your creative pursuits.

What makes Title Waves different from other bookstores is its sheer dedication and absolute passion towards spreading knowledge, fostering a sense of community and building a culture of reading and intellectual conversations that can venture into unexplored ways towards creating a well-read and well-informed society.

Fr. Francisco, the Director of Title Waves, concisely states, "Title Waves is not just a place to buy or sell books. It's an open platform and a sanctuary of secular and cultural exchange. " The beauty of Title Waves as a store isn't just its aesthetic physical structure or its calm, soothing ambience. The real beauty of Title Waves consists of the principles and the passion that they hold true towards cultivating a culture that focuses on the exchange of information, ideas, and emotions.

As the name suggests, Title Waves is already on course to bring in waves of change, learning, and cultural exchange, fulfilling its mission of becoming the torchbearer of information and cultural integration for society.

For more information about Title Waves, contact +91 086579 21003 or visit

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor