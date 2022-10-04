Wellness Coach Dr. Sohini Sastri attends Tennis Premier League 2022 Auction Event

Mumbai, October 4: Renowned Philanthropist Dr. Sohini Sastri, the Best Astrologer in Kolkata, recently attended the auction event of the Tennis Premier League held on 27th September in Mumbai as a VIP guest. The Tennis Premier League, which has already witnessed 3 very successful seasons in 2018, 2019 and 2021, with participation from all the top-ranked tennis players of India mentored by the best coaches in the country, is gearing up for its upcoming season this year.

The Auction event, which took place at the Novotel Hotel, Mumbai, was an extremely exhilarating affair witnessing an intense Auction of its kind in the presence of the who’s-who of Sports, Bollywood and Wellness Coaches. The VIP Guest, Dr. Sastri, who is also a Life Coach, not only brought calmness to the heated environment of bidding but also motivated the bidders in a big way.

Being a first of its kind, The Tennis Premier League aims to cater to the growing popularity of tennis and give a platform to the young talent in the Nation. The League, under the auspices of the All-IndiaTennis Association (AITA) and MSLTA and with the support of several celebrities like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari, has already garnered the love of the Nation.

Dr. Sohini Sastri, the Famous Astrologer in India, believes in the philosophy of us all having a certain role to play in this world for the sake of mankind and that the privileged ones should always stretch their hands towards the ones in need. She is the director of Visionary Foundation, Kolkata and associated with Smile, ISKCON, Sampark and many other Charitable Foundations working extensively in the fields of child health and child education, making her the perfect choice to inspire and energize the young talent of the Nation.

Initiated by the Skygoal Sports Pvt Ltd, the vision of the League is to promote the young talented players and support the top wheelchair players of our country while popularising tennis as a sport akin to cricket and football in India. The motive is to make the Tennis Premier League as big as the IPL, PBL & PRO KABBADI.

With the support of famous celebrities, the League is undoubtedly one of the biggest tennis events in India and aims to equip young players with the confidence to battle global competition and is all set to flag off a bigger and better fourth season in December this year.

