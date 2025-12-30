WeMakeScholars Recognised as a Leading Education Finance Innovator in Forbes India DGEMS 2025

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 30: WeMakeScholars, one of India's largest education finance platforms transforming the way students fund global education, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, an elite list recognising emerging enterprises with strong global potential and measurable impact. The recognition underscores WeMakeScholars' leadership in education finance innovation, its growing market dominance, and its role in expanding access to scholarships and education loans for students across India and worldwide.

According to the Forbes India DGEMS brief, WeMakeScholars accounts for nearly 16.5 percent of all overseas education loans availed by Indian students, highlighting its significant market share and influence in the education finance ecosystem. The platform is widely recognised for its transparent, data-driven, and unbiased approach, leveraging technology and institutional partnerships to simplify access to financial aid and empower students to pursue international academic opportunities.

The Forbes India | D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) is a premier platform that brings together founders, innovators, and organisations poised for global scale. The Select 200 list celebrates companies demonstrating strategic clarity, problem-solving capability, and readiness to expand their impact across borders. WeMakeScholars' inclusion places it among a select group of enterprises shaping the future of global education and finance.

Founded in 2015 by Damini Mahajan and Arjun R. Krishna, WeMakeScholars began as a scholarship discovery platform and has since evolved into a comprehensive education finance ecosystem. The initiative is funded and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, under the Digital India Campaign, reinforcing its mission to widen access to global education opportunities.

Today, WeMakeScholars operates a robust digital platform aggregating over 26,000 international scholarships and connecting students with personalised scholarship and education loan options. Millions of students from 190+ countries visit the platform annually to explore funding solutions that make overseas education financially achievable.

In addition to scholarship discovery, the platform has established partnerships with 18 public and private financial institutions, including leading Indian banks. Through these collaborations, WeMakeScholars has facilitated approx. INR 4800 Cr of disbursals in overseas education financing while offering end-to-end guidance at zero cost to students, helping families navigate complex loan processes with confidence.

Speaking on the recognition, Damini Mahajan, Co-founder and CEO of WeMakeScholars, said, "Being named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 is a proud milestone for our team. Our global vision is simple: to make education financing accessible, affordable, and transparent for every deserving student in the world. The challenges students facehigh interest rates, lack of credible guidance, and limited access to financingare global, and this recognition strengthens our resolve to build solutions that scale across borders."

Arjun R. Krishna, Co-founder and CMO, added, "Our ambition is to build a unified, tech-driven student financing infrastructure that can be replicated globally. We aim to become a trusted global brand by combining three core pillarstechnology to digitalise the loan journey end-to-end, trust earned through our unbiased and mission-driven approach, and partnerships with governments, lenders, and universities to scale responsibly across regions."

By leveraging technology, data insights, and strong institutional partnerships, WeMakeScholars continues to simplify scholarship discovery and education loan access, reducing financial uncertainty for students worldwide. The Forbes India DGEMS 2025 recognition further strengthens its position as a catalyst for education access, financial inclusion, and global student mobility.

About WeMakeScholars

WeMakeScholars is one of India's largest education finance platforms, enabling students to access international scholarships and education loans through transparent, unbiased, and technology-driven solutions. Supported by the Government of India under the Digital India Campaign, the platform provides free guidance and connects students with financial aid options to help them achieve their higher education goals globally. For more information, visit www.wemakescholars.com

