WeWork India strengthens footprint in country, adds two new buildings

New Delhi, April 23 Flexible workspace provider WeWork India on Tuesday announced the expansion of their operations in the country by signing lease agreements for two new buildings.

Set to open in the next couple of months, the new buildings -- HQ27 in Gurugram and Amanora Crest in Pune -- are located in key business hubs and will redefine the workspace experience for professionals and enterprises alike, the company said.

The two buildings will add over 3,100 desks, spread across over 1,83,000 square feet of space to the existing portfolio.

"As more organisations opt for hybrid work models, we expect the strong demand for flex spaces to continue rising," Arnav S Gusain, Head of Real Estate, Product, and Procurement, WeWork India, said in a statement.

"Our two new additions will not only address the growing need for holistic, tech-enabled work solutions but also enhance the workforce experience," he added.

With the opening of Amanora Crest, the company said that it will engage in an owner-operator model, with the CAPEX investment & ownership of P&L resting with the landlord.

Last year, the company added two new buildings -- Manyata Redwood in Bengaluru and RMZ Spire in Hyderabad, with over 4,000 desks spread across approximately 2,72,000 square feet to the existing portfolio.

