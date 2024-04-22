What are the Benefits of Laser Treatment for Acne Scars?

ATK

New Delhi [India], April 22: Acne scars are the irksome visual token of past inflamed blemishes caused by the clogging of pores with extra sebum, dirt, dead skin cells, and bacteria. Their appearance influences an individual's looks, confidence, and esteem. Thankfully, many cosmetic products and therapies can help reduce the appearance of acne scars. However, most of them fall short of providing satisfying outcomes. To manage them, Acne Scar Treatment in Delhi serves the best in addressing any kind of acne scars is laser treatment.

If you are searching for the best Acne Scar Removal Doctor in Delhi, your first step would be finding the best skin specialist who is experienced and an expert in performing advanced and best acne scar treatment. Dr. Nivedita Dadu at Dadu Medical Centre offers laser skin resurfacing to resolve acne scarring. The clinic has two branches located in Vasant Vihar (South Delhi) and Rajouri Garden (West Delhi)

What is laser treatment for acne scars?

Laser treatment for acne scars is one of the in-clinic, cosmetic skin treatments that aim to minimize the appearance of acne scars. It does not help get rid of acne scars. The treatment involves the use of laser light to destroy the scarred tissues left behind by old acne breakouts. It promotes the replacement of the scarred tissues by the new, healthy skin cells.

What happens during laser acne scar removal in Delhi?

Acne scar treatment with lasers usually involves the use of carbon dioxide lasers, erbium YAG lasers, or pulsed dye lasers. The use of ablative lasers like erbium YAG or carbon dioxide causes the removal of the top skin layers in the area having scarred tissues. Non-ablative lasers work to stimulate collagen production and promote new cell growth to replace the scarred tissue. Fractional laser aims to stimulate the tissue underneath the scar to get rid of darkly pigmented skin.

The Laser Acne Scar Removal in Delhi session starts with a thorough cleaning of the skin of the area to be treated. Next, the dermatologist starts focusing laser light on the target area. Once done a moisturizer or a skin soothing gel is applied to the treated area and then the patient can go back home.

What aftercare is required to achieve the desired results from laser acne scar removal?

First of all, the patient needs to hold realistic expectations from the results of their treatment with laser. In the weeks and months following acne scar treatment with laser, it is important to have appropriate skincare.

After laser acne scar removal, the skin becomes susceptible to sun damage, so it is recommended to sun protect the skin with sunscreen and sun-protective clothing. Furthermore, it is recommended to avoid any outdoor activities that make the skin more sun exposed for 6-8 weeks. Some special skincare instructions need to be followed like the use of a special toner or moisturizer to maximize the treatment benefits. The treated skin should be kept clean and free of makeup too.

Pros of Laser Acne Scar Treatment

Laser treatment for acne scars offers many advantages that make it a great alternative to other acne scarring treatments. These advantages include:

* Less harsh than other acne scarring treatments- Non-ablative laser skin resurfacing is gentle on the skin and so allows quick healing and has minimal downtime. It is better than traditional laser treatments where ablative lasers are used which can make the treated skin irritated, red, or sensitive, much like severe sunburn.

* Addresses deep scarring and pitting of the skin- Fractional laser treatment can help reduce the appearance of both superficial, shallow scars and deep skin indentations like ice pick and boxcar scars. It triggers collagen regeneration in the scarred tissues, thereby making the skin taut and appear less scarred.

* Benefits of the use of fractional laser system- The use of fractional laser to reduce acne scars appearance does not harm the healthy, surrounding skin of the scarred tissue. It is associated with less intense healing and reduced downtime.

* Treatment is safe and effective for all skin types- Whether the skin is of fair complexion or dark, Carbon dioxide laser treatment is safe and effective for people of all ages from teenagers to old adults.

* An ideal option for treatment of all types of acne scars- There are two types of acne scars: depressed and raised. As per the Best Dermatologist in Delhi, laser therapy can address both forms of acne scars by stretching the skin and building collagen growth in the depressed areas or by breaking excess scar tissues, leaving the skin smoother.

How long does laser acne scar removal take?

Each session of laser treatment for acne scars lasts for typically less than an hour. The effect of laser acne scar removal is not always apparent just after the treatment. The patient needs to wait for approximately 7-10 days after the treatment to notice the fading out of acne scars. To achieve the desired reduction in the appearance of acne scars for the long term, multiple laser sessions would be required and the number of treatments depends upon the severity and type of acne scarring. Skin Doctor in South Delhi at Dadu Medical Centre may help determine the number of treatment sessions.

What is Laser Acne Scar Removal Cost in Delhi?

Acne Scar Removal Cost in Delhi varies for every patient and depends on various factors. The cost-deciding factors include:

* Size of the treatment area

* Severity and type of acne scarring

* Number of wounded sites to be treated

* Number of treatment sessions required

* Level of experience and expertise of the provider.

It is always encouraged to go for a consultation at a trusted skin clinic like Dadu Medical Centre to know the exact cost of your laser treatment for acne scars.

Consult the Best Laser Acne Scar Removal Doctor in Delhi

When a qualified and expert team of skincare professionals is chosen, there is a remarkable fading out of acne scars possible. Dr. Nivedita Dadu is a renowned dermatologist in West Delhi and is even titled the best skin doctor in South Delhi.

You can contact her today to know whether laser acne scar removal is right for you.

