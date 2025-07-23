What Helps Students Consistently Excel in Their 10th Board Exams?

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 23: Every year, thousands of students across India appear for their Grade 10 board exams a significant academic milestone in their career path.

While many schools produce good results, a few consistently produce top performers who score above 90%, secure perfect scores in individual subjects, and transition confidently into higher education. What sets these students apart? More importantly, what do these schools do differently to prepare them for success?

In May 2025, ICSE results brought celebrations at Vibgyor High campuses across India.

In Bengaluru, Vibgyor's Marathahalli campus saw Samit Punamia top the charts with an incredible 99.80%, followed by Ira Agarwal and Adaa Sinha, each with 99.60%.

If we look back at 2024, Yashvi Bagrecha (Mumbai) led with an inspiring 99.60%. Close behind were Aryan Gandhi, Avishi Taparia, and Madhur Kumar Singh all from Mumbai - Malad East, each scoring an impressive 99.40%. Vidhita Dhamija(Bangalore) and Sharmadha Sandurkar (Pune) also performed excellently, each earning 99.20%.

Year after year, top schools like VIBGYOR High has built a reputation for academic excellence, highly evident in its students' outstanding performances in the Grade 10 board examinations

But these top scores are not accidental they are the result of a thoughtfully designed educational ecosystem that combines rigorous academics, emotional support, and future-ready skills.

Teachers attribute this success to a blend of strong subject fundamentals and rigorous revision.

What Powers This Consistency?

1. Structured Syllabus Breakdown + Mock Tests

Campuses break the extensive ICSE curriculum into smaller modules, complemented by full-length mock exams that simulate real board conditions. These tests help students manage time effectively and reduce test anxiety.

2. Expert Faculty & Exam Insight

Teachers often stay updated through examiner-led workshops and bring these insights into class. Their mentorship helps students approach questions strategically and thoughtfully.

3. Holistic Support System

Vibgyor Group of Schools integrates stress management workshops, peer mentoring, and counselling to support students emotionally alongside their academic journey.

4. Parental Involvement

Transparent report-sharing and frequent parent-teacher interactions foster a collaborative environment that extends beyond school.

5. Emphasis on Conceptual Clarity

Practical labs, demonstrations, and multimedia aids ensure learning moves beyond memorization. Students are trained to understand the why behind each concept, preparing them to tackle application-based questions confidently.

Vice Chairperson Vibgyor Group of Schools' Ms. Kavita Kerawalla's acknowledgement of this academic spirit reflects what's happening behind the scenes as she mentions in an interview "We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements. These results reflect the success of our holistic approach to education..."

From Samit's stellar 99.80% in Bengaluru to Yashvi's 99.60% in Mumbai, Vibgyor High's consistent ICSE excellence is built on curriculum clarity, continuous assessment, emotional wellbeing, and parental engagement.

