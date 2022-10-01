When you’re alone, you grow stronger: Poonam Sood

October 1: Youth icon, Poonam Sood Glamours sensation of Punjab known for her incredible acting skills and philanthropic work. Poonam began his career as a model and worked in many movies and advertisements. Sood started her career in Pollywood with Miss Pooja’s song “College” which was an instant hit. Over a year Sood inspired many young girls by persevering despite challenging situations by revealing her unpleasant circumstances and experiences. She is an adaptable and punctual in the industry despite coming from a middle-class family with no Godfather. Her philanthropic and selflessness makes her unique.

Being a Glamorous Sensation, as well as her extensive charitable work, she started working with fostering awareness of girls’ menstrual needs and also acid attack victims. Recently Sood visited the old age home in Panchkula with one of the activist social workers honorable Renu Mathur who works with Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) on the occasion of United Nations International Day of Older Persons with the tagline of the event of “Resilience and contribution for the older person”.

While giving the interview to the press she said “I often enjoy spending time with children in orphanages, but it was first when we came to old age home, I had a different experience”. While sharing her experience she said ”I feel sorry for the children who regard their parents as a burden and abandon them in nursing homes without a second thought that we are because of them”. People in other countries make appointments to meet with their parents, but this is not our culture because our day begins with our grandparents in India. It is very good to be social and show your life on social media, but one should think deeply about whether we really get closer with this social media or go far with those people who genuinely care about us. Sood said, “I learned the new thing that life is not what we see, life is what teaches us to face difficulties and makes us stronger all the time”. It is very good that you are working and living your life well, but it is wrong to turn back on your responsibilities. While I was eating and dancing with the elders in the ashram, I realized that they too need love like everyone else.

