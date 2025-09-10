Whistling Woods International Goes Solar: 80% Clean Power for Campus in Partnership with Greenlance Energy

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Whistling Woods International (WWI), Asia's premier institute for Film, Communication, and Creative Arts, today announced the successful commissioning of a 1095 kWp ground-mounted captive solar power plant at its campus in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Developed in collaboration with Greenlance Energy Pvt. Ltd., the state-of-the-art facility is expected to generate approximately 15 lakh units of clean electricity annually, enabling WWI to meet nearly 80% of its power requirements through renewable sources. This initiative's environmental impact is equivalent to removing 260 cars from the road permanently or planting 54,000 trees. In addition, the project will help the institute offset more than 1,200 metric tons of CO₂ emissions every year, marking a significant step forward in WWI's journey towards sustainability and clean energy adoption.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghna Ghai Puri, President of Whistling Woods International, emphasised the broader vision, "At Whistling Woods, our mission extends beyond providing world-class education; it includes inspiring our students to be responsible global citizens. This solar power plant is a testament to our commitment to sustainability. By harnessing the power of the sun, we are not only making our campus greener but also setting a strong example for the media and entertainment industry. We are proud to partner with Greenlance Energy in bringing this vision to life."

This project is executed under the Group Captive Open Access model, making the transition to renewable energy efficient and scalable. This initiative will enable Whistling Woods International to reinforce its long-term vision of integrating sustainable practices into both its operations and educational ethos, ensuring students experience firsthand the importance of environmental stewardship.

Mr. Girish Panjwani, MD & CEO, Greenlance Energy Pvt. Ltd., further commented on the partnership, "We are honoured to be associated with Whistling Woods International, a pioneer in creative education. Their leadership in adopting renewable energy on such a large scale demonstrates remarkable foresight. This project showcases the benefits of the Group Captive Solar Plant model, making it simple and affordable for leading institutions to transition to clean energy. We look forward to supporting WWI in its sustainability journey for years to come."

With this landmark project, Whistling Woods International further strengthens its position as not just a leader in creative education but also as a champion of corporate environmental responsibility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor