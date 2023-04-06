WhizHack Technologies collaborates with IIT Madras Pravartak to build 'Self Reliant India' cyber security ecosystem

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 6 (/NewsVoir): WhizHack Technologies Private Limited announced the signing of a strategic MOU with IIT Madras Pravartak. The association will entail joint research to develop breakthrough products to detect, predict and mitigate attacks on cyber-physical systems. It will also build OT security solutions on 'Made in India' Shakti Chip and will also embark upon joint cybersecurity capacity-building projects of national importance.

According to a 2022 Gartner study, cyber-attacks on orgzations in critical infrastructure sectors have risen dramatically by 3900% between 2013 and 2020. Gartner security and risk leaders ranked the Internet of Things (IoT) and cyber-physical systems as their top concerns for the next three to five years.

Commenting on the association, Dr M. J. Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, "Strong Industry-Academia partnership is critical for an emerging India in advancing research and creating a skilled workforce. IIT-M Pravartak is extremely thrilled to collaborate with a specialist Indian player like WhizHack that is building original security products and training programs. Our 'Made in India' Shakti chip would be leveraged as a building block to build sustainable and cost-effective security solutions for critical OT & IT infrastructure that are completely built, serviced and maintained in India."

Kallol Sil, Co-founder & CEO, WhizHack Technologies said, "Advanced state-sponsored Cyberattacks are thwarting India's push to digitization and its global accent. WhizHack, as India's only vertically integrated cyber security orgsation, has built and deployed its 'Made in India' cyber threat detection and remediation system to defend critical infrastructure including Defence, Telecom, Power and Enterprises. Our association will collaborate for deep research in building next generation security products to serve India and global markets across OT and IT networks. We also want to empower employees of major institutions through trainings on latest cyber defense techniques, ultimately creating an Atmrbhar Bharat."

WhizHack is India's first vertically integrated cyber security company committed to democratizing cyber defence. The company is focused on an integrated approach - products, services and training. It has raised USD 3 million as Pre-Series A funding round by its existing investors Vedswasti Holdings, Netherlands and SAA Capital, Singapore at a valuation of $40 million. Founded in November 2020, WhizHack has grown its business from both Enterprise and Consumer segments by over 200% and shareholder value by over 20 times in less than 2 years.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a section 08 company funded by Department of Science and Technology under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras, the No.1 NIRF ranked institute in India. It is engaged in conducting advanced research in various fields of technologies and participating in global standardization of the technologies in collaboration with key stakeholders in the market across industry and academia.

WhizHack Technologies is the first truly Indian company creating a vertically integrated cyber ecosystem. WhizHack and IIT Jodhpur have an MoU for collaborating on innovations in Cyber Security, AI and IoT. WhizHack has capacity-building programs starting from teenagers to Post Graduation in Cybersecurity. WhizHack security software aims to serve the global market in predicting and mitigating zero-day attacks.

