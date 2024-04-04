Who Is Renuka Jagtiani? All You Need To Know About India’s Newest Billionaire

Forbes unveiled its World's Billionaire List for 2024, featuring 200 Indians among the 2,781 billionaires worldwide. Among the noteworthy updates was the addition of 25 new Indian billionaires. Renuka Jagtiani prominently led this cohort, securing the top position among the 25 debutants on Forbes' 'World's Billionaire List' for 2024.

Who is Renuka Jagtiani?

Renuka Jagtiani holds the dual role of CEO and chairwoman at Landmark Group, with her net worth currently valued at $4.8 billion.

At 70 years old, Jagtiani heads the Dubai-based Landmark Group, a multinational consumer conglomerate founded by her late husband, Micky Jagtiani, in 1973. After his passing in May 2023, Renuka assumed control of the company, which now boasts a workforce exceeding 50,000 individuals.

Equipped with a Bachelor's degree in Arts from the University of Mumbai, Jagtiani's business acumen has garnered her accolades, including prestigious awards such as the Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year in 2007 and Businesswoman of the Year in 2012.

Since her inception into Landmark Group in 1993, Jagtiani has been instrumental in shaping the company's corporate strategy and spearheading its expansion across various regions, including the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

In January 2007, Jagtiani was honored with the Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year award at the Asian Business Awards Middle East. Subsequently, in January 2012, she earned the title of Businesswoman of the Year at the Gulf Business Industry Awards. Continuing her streak of recognition, in January 2014, she was bestowed with the prestigious Entrepreneur of the World Year award by the World Entrepreneurship Forum.

Renuka Jagtiani has recently been recognized among Forbes' 'New Billionaires' with an impressive net worth of $4.8 billion. Notably, her three children - Aarti, Nisha, and Rahul - also hold pivotal roles as group directors at Landmark.