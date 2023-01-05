Why Baroda-born Astro Strategist Hirav Shah is today the first choice of famous personalities from all over the world, let us know in this article

Hirav Shah

New Delhi (India), January 05: Hirav Shah is a leading business astrologer, business strategist and corporate coach. His advice has helped companies turn around and prosper. Leading businesses, corporations, CEOs, entrepreneurs, leaders, celebrities, athletes and politicians in India, the USA, the UK, Canada and UAE are in continuous strategic consultation with him. He is specialised in the principles of Astro-science and the tenets of business. Let’s throw light on the personal life of Hirav Shah. Hirav was born on 25 August 1973 in the Baroda district of Gujarat state. Hirav has qualified in Diploma Electronics Engineer and BE Electronics. Hirav Shah is a National chess player and qualified national-level volleyball player.

He is a visharad (graduate) also in Music (tabla). Hirav’s father’s name is Kirtikumar Shah, and his mother’s name is Jayshree Shah. Hirav is Professional Business Astrologer and Astro Strategist for Business, Politics, Entertainment, Sports and Real Estate. Hirav’s knowledge and passion for astrology go back to his college days when he practised palmistry to give Astro advice to colleagues. Thereafter he started his own IT company employing over 30 professionals. But things changed in 1999 when his ailing mother became his priority. In and out of hospitals for over 3 years, Hirav struggled to keep his head above the water as his mother kept slipping into a coma. While funds and hope seemed to be diminishing, nothing was going in the right direction. It was then that he started practising astrology for the recovery of his mother. Within 3 months, she again became hale and hearty.

This incident inspired Hirav to devote his full time to business astrology. Hirav did not try to engage in personal astrology. Rather, he wanted to share his story with the world and lift others out of career or professional difficulties. His first successful undertaking was for a hotelier who desired confidentiality and non-manipulation. Hirav achieved an increase in occupancy for his rundown hotel to 78% occupancy in just 3 months. Word of mouth worked to Hirav’s advantage, and he proceeded to work with tycoons who benefitted in millions and came out of serious predicaments. These massive successes gave him worldwide exposure and a global clientele that thrives under his counsel. Between then and now, Hirav has become unstoppable. Hirav completed his schooling at Utkarsh Vidyalaya, Baroda and did his graduation from North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Hirav is married to Jarni Shah and has a son named Dhruv Shah. Hirav is a pioneer in introducing the most popular ASTRO STRATEGY for Business revolution to increase CERTAINTY of SUCCESS. Many media are saying ASTRO STRATEGY is the FUTURE. Yes, you are right. ASTRO STRATEGY is an 80% combination of Hard Work, Mindset, Strategy, Effective Execution & Talent, and of course, 20% is a Luck factor. Right TIME with Right STRATEGY helps to execute strategies effectively, and now SMART entrepreneurs have started using ASTRO STRATEGY to maximise PROFIT for their business.

There are only 3 ways to validate your strategical calls for Business ROI, Profit, Sales, Marketing, Advertising, Branding, Image Building, Acquisition, Diversification, Exit Strategy or to collaborate with any BIG BRANDS or to do JV etc.,

Knowledge Experience or Expertise Astrology

From the above 3 ways, Astrology is the only TOOL where you can get CLARITY on the CHANCES of REACHING Your GOAL, What Capabilities you need to improve, etc., in advance before making any strategies or taking any massive action. And when you gain certainty, you can execute with more potential!

Hirav combines BUSINESS ASTROLOGY with his KNOWLEDGE and EXPERIENCE of working with BIG GLOBAL BRANDS to bring STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS to the table to reduce the GAP between where you are and in your journey of where you want to go while maintaining absolute CONFIDENTIALITY.

Hirav Shah’s simple funda is if you are DOING business or BUYING business or STARTING any PROJECT, you should be able to make money as per POTENTIAL of BUSINESS or PROJECT.

Same way, if you are into POLITICS…power should be there. If you are an ENTERTAINER OR SPORTSMAN…. You should be in the top 20, and you should be getting endorsement as per your face value…

If you are not able to make MONEY as per the POTENTIAL of your business, it means there must be some problem in your HARD WORK or STRATEGIES or EXECUTION or TALENT or LUCK.

Hirav Shah helps people free of cost who have huge potential but are still financially struggling in professional life and not up to the mark.

Why earn less when you have the potential to earn more?

This is why famous personalities from all over the world prefer Hirav as their advisor today.

For more information, visit: https://www.hiravshah.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor