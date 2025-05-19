Why NEP-Compliant Institutions Like Geeta University are the Future of Higher Education in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: Every youngster goes through a time when they feel excitement, anticipation, and a touch of anxiety while choosing the right career for themselves. That time of the year has come once again, when lakhs of Indian students eagerly look forward to hearing the news about their CBSE class 12th result. Meanwhile, they are also grappling with the most significant decision of their lives - that is, opting for the suitable university to pursue higher education programs. The choice is no longer just about reputation, location, or flexibility it's about pursuing your passion. Here, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 greatly affects the students' choice: To provide students with the guidance to select the right career path, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 plays a pivotal role.

NEP is not just another policy - it is actually a game-changer for the Indian education sector. It aims to make education more inclusive, flexible, and futuristic for the students. Geeta University, one of the top private universities in Delhi NCR, is the first to adopt and implement the major provisions of NEP 2020.

Guided by the quote 'Powering Education, Empowering Minds,' Geeta University is on a mission to support young minds in turning their dreams into reality. Famous for its futuristic thinking and student-centric approach, Geeta University is committed to making students not just job-ready, but life-ready. It empowers them by nurturing both employability skills and essential life skills, preparing them to face the real-world challenges that lie ahead. Selecting NEP-aligned Universities, such as Geeta University, establishes the correct academic path for the students, apart from charting their future careers and personality developments.

NEP 2020: Paving the Way to Future-Proofing Your Career

New Education Policy 2020 - Redefining the concept and scope of education in India.

NEP 2020 has helped revolutionise the Indian education system by shifting focus from rote learning to more holistic and student-centric education. This is ensured in the following ways.

* Greater Academic Flexibility Offered: NEP 2020 prioritises including internships and real-world projects and vocational training within the curriculum to cultivate the students' imaginative and creative abilities.

* Promoting Skill Development: NEP 2020 wants learners to use this hands-on approach to teach imagination and creativity while implementing it as in future-ready skill development.

* Encouraging Skill-Based Learning: One of the biggest changes seen through NEP 2020 is the focus on practical projects, internships, and vocational education training.

The NEP Edge: What Makes It Stand Apart

Under NEP 2020, students pursuing an undergraduate program are given a choice of multiple entry and exit points. This enhances the flexibility of the programs to make them more compliant with the needs of the learners. This can be better understood by considering the following options available for a student planning to pursue an undergraduate program.

* A bachelor's Degree is awarded to the student after completing six semesters or securing 120 credits.

* A Bachelor's Degree (Honours) is awarded to students after completing 8 semesters with a major discipline/specialisation or securing 160 credits.

* A Bachelor's Degree (Honours with Research) is awarded to students after completing 8 semesters with the condition that they score an aggregate of 75% in the first six semesters and then opt for Honours/Research in the 4th year.

NEP-compliant institutes, like Geeta University, ensure that students can plan their learning pathways to match their career aspirations most efficiently.

The Geeta University Advantage: A Model of Excellence of NEP 2020

Nurturing future-ready professionals with a creative, adaptable, and Innovative mindset.

Geeta University has always stood apart as the driver of change in the field of education. It is one of the few top-ranked universities in Delhi NCR to implement the core principles of NEP 2020. The NEP empowers students to choose not only career-essential skills but also the skills needed to navigate real-world challenges, and Geeta University has successfully embraced and implemented this approach. This has been ensured in the following ways.

* Industry-Endorsed Curriculum Rendered Through Expert Faculty: In keeping with the provisions of NEP 2020, Geeta University follows an industry-endorsed curriculum with the Rubrics-based transparent assessment system. It shifts focus from traditional learning methodology, centred on rote learning and an outdated assessment system. The curriculum is rendered by expert faculty having extensive academic experience and industrial exposure. Regular conferences, workshops, and expert lectures are organised to keep students updated about emerging industry trends and in-demand skills.

* Offering a Multidisciplinary Curriculum & Academic Flexibility: In keeping with the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) under NEP 2020, Geeta University offers a flexible curriculum to its students. Students are free to choose from the following course options to design personalised and unique learning paths that align with their goals and interests.

- Core Courses: These are the mandatory courses based on the students' choice of the primary program.

- Core Electives: This is a bucket list of courses offered to the students based on the specialisations they opt for.

- Open Electives/Passion Programs: Students can pursue their hobbies or things they are passionate about by choosing from the following list of open elective subjects.

* Negotiation and Leadership

* Dietary Management for Youth Fitness

* Fingerprint Science & Personal Identification

* Sustainable Development

* HTML, CSS & Word Press

* Digital Marketing

* Advanced Excel and Power BI

* Professional Photography

* Hip Hop and Contemporary Dance Forms

* Singing (Vocal)

* Karate and Self Defence

* Cricket Practice

* Kabaddi Practice

* Badminton

* Beverages and Cocktail

* Focus on Research, Innovation & Entrepreneurship: The university promotes innovation and research with its multidisciplinary curriculum. GU's innovative labs are designed to facilitate inter-disciplinary research and hands-on projects. The students are offered training and guidance for developing entrepreneurial skills and mindset, and through startup incubation support. The university also offers the following vocational training programs to its students.

- Digital Marketing

- Data Visualisation

- Entrepreneurship

- Data Analytics with Python

* Skill Enhancement Courses (SECs): At Geeta University, students are trained to become professionals ready to join the workforce. To ensure this, it offers skill enhancement training through Geeta Technical Hub (GTH), the university's dedicated technical training centre. GTH helps bridge the gap between academia and industry in the following ways.

- Providing access to professional Skill Enhancement Programs through technical certifications from AWS, Cisco, RedHat, HubSpot, Microsoft Azure, and more.

- Offering Drive-Ready training sessions for in-demand skills like MYSQL, PHP, Python, AIML, & Cyber Security.

- Boosting the coding skills of students by assigning projects in Logic Building, Data Structure & Algorithm, and Coding Profile on the In-house Platform.

- Supporting them in achieving technical milestones with G-Connect, T-Shaped Technocrat, Project Roundup, and Techno Coders.

* Holistic Student Development: Apart from enhancing the students' academic knowledge and technical skills, Geeta University also invests in their personal development and growth. This is ensured through Geeta Finishing School (GFS), the university's career training division. GFS trains students in the following skills essential for landing a good job and ensuring consistent professional growth.

- Business communication skills like active listening, negotiation, public speaking, impromptu speaking, English language & grammar ,debates, Group Discussions and more.

- Personality development skills like, social mannerisms, grooming and etiquettes, time management, decision making, positive approach, and more.

- Placements training like resume building, LinkedIn profiling, mock interviews, presentations, cover letter writing, verbal ability, aptitude and more.

* Projects & Internships to Develop Real-World Skills: Geeta University invests in holistic development of students and their growth to become Global citizens. This is assured through compulsory internships and hands-on projects to tackle real-world issues. The university also organises multiple industrial visits to help students better understand the practical implementation of concepts learned in class. Students are offered paid internship opportunities both nationally and internationally to enhance their vision and competence as global professionals.

* Technology-Driven Campus Life: Geeta University integrates technology into all aspects of campus life to ensure a great student experience. The IFPD-enabled smart classrooms, state-of-the-art labs, and digital learning platforms are just some ways to ensure the same. The university offers easy access to faculty notes, digital resources, and everyday activities like marking attendance and submitting assignments through its e-Flow portal. The university offers a blend of traditional learning methodologies with the latest technology to redefine the future of education.

* International Collaborations & Immersion Programs: As one of the top universities in North India, Geeta University offers a globally benchmarked education for its students. This is made possible through the various industry integrations and MOUs signed by the university with various national and global institutions of repute. Some of these include the following.

* Samatrix.io for offering AI-based training in emerging technologies

* Patanjali Vishwavidyalaya for academic collaboration and research.

* Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), London for offering financial& business expertise.

* SNPRI LLC, Texas, for academic collaboration with New Jersey City University

* Fintech & Blockchain Association, CIC, Cambridge, USA, for student training, workshops, and internships.

* Plantica Foundation for curriculum delivery & research collaboration in Agricultural Sciences

Final Word: Choose an NEP-Compliant Future-Ready University

When choosing a university, prioritize one that offers better exposure, rather than selecting one solely for the degree. Choose a university that helps fulfil your dream of a successful career with futuristic education, basically one that gives you the extra edge to be a Global performer.

At Geeta University, learning goes beyond just preparing for the exams. In tandem with NEP 2020, GU's education helps you prepare for life. It shapes you to gain the potential and be whatever it takes to be a fit in this ever evolving AI driven world.So, take your first step towards a bright future by

* Opting to visit the campus to gain detailed information

* Applying for your program of choice, online, today at www.geetauniversity.edu.in

