Why students choose Online Manipal for their higher education

New Delhi [India], July 23: In the fast-paced, competitive world of today, working professionals and students are seeking smarter, more convenient means of upskilling. As a result, Online Manipal has become the go-to platform for ambitious learners everywhere. With UGC-entitled degrees and professional courses blending convenience with credibility, Online Manipal inspires students to pursue world-class education without affecting their personal or professional lives.

With learners from 60+ nations and 2000+ cities and towns in India, Online Manipal is creating a worldwide network of professionals ready for the futureone degree at a time.

A respected heritage, delivered online

Online Manipal provides access to a variety of UGC-entitled and AICTE norms-compliant undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by prestigious universities, underpinned by decades of academic eminence of the Manipal Education and Medical Group. Academic degrees acquired from these universities through Online Manipal are internationally accepted and recognised by corporations and government institutions, just like their on-campus degrees.

Future-ready programs, handpicked for success

Universities at Online Manipal provides a vast range of in-demand programsfields ranging from Management, IT, Data Science, Analytics, Commerce, Arts, and Journalism, to Supply Chain.

Some of the highly-recommended courses include -

* Online MBA - A 100% online from Manipal University Jaipur is a QS-ranked MBA with 13 career-driven specialisations, including International Business, Digital Marketing, and Analytics and Data Science. Learners can make their experience unique with super specialisation or double specialisation options to emerge as top job contenders.

* MBA for Working Professionals - Specifically designed for dynamic professionals, this adaptable degree course from Manipal Academy of Higher Education comprises eight in-demand specialisations like Healthcare Management, Data Science, Pharmaceutical Management, and Business Analytics.

* MSc in Business Analytics - A specialised course from Manipal Academy of Higher Education that trains students with hands-on knowledge in Python, R, PowerBI, and Hadoopsupported by placement assistance and Coursera access for globally accepted certification.

* MSc in Data Science - Includes machine learning, big data analytics, and computer vision, employing tools such as TensorFlow and SQL. Suitable for those seeking to enter analytical and leadership positions in the tech industry.

* Online MCA - A 100% online Master's from Sikkim Manipal University and Manipal University Jaipur, both NAAC A+ accredited, UGC-entitled institutions with 70+ years of legacy. Learners can upskill with complimentary Coursera content, equipping them for high-growth tech roles across AI, software engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, and more.

* Online BCA - An online degree from Manipal University Jaipur that is NAAC A+ accredited and UGC-entitled. This 3-year undergraduate program prepares learners for in-demand tech roles like web development, system analysis, and mobile app development.

* Online BBA - Available from Manipal University Jaipur and Manipal Academy of Higher Education. With Coursera access, 15% scholarships for women and corporate professionals, and flexible EMIs, learners gain career-ready skills for roles in marketing, analytics, HR, and more.

What learners have to say

"Having worked in enterprise resource planning for the past three years, I made the decision to transition my career into the thriving field of data science. However, I was determined to do so without leaving my current job, and Online Manipal happened to be the best choice. The study materials provided proved to be excellent, and the faculty members were very helpful."

Prajna Paramita, MSc Data Science, Manipal Academy of Higher Education

"Studying online MSc in Business Analytics is aiding my career transition from aeronautical engineering to full time business analytics. I've had a great experience with Online Manipal. The modern curriculum, live classes, faculty and mentorship are helping me in enhancing my knowledge."

Thakur Simran Sunil, MSc Business Analytics, Manipal Academy of Higher Education

"As an international student enrolled in an Indian college, I had always been curious to experience what Online Manipal had to offer. Even though the time zones are different, Online Manipal has made it easy for me to learn and grow at my own pace without any difficulties. In EKAM 2025, I also got first-hand experience of Indian college life in terms of campus tour, the warm faculty, and lifelong connections."

Irfan Ansar, BBA, Manipal University Jaipur, Batch 8

"Choosing to pursue my MBA in Online Manipal at MUJ was an easy choice for me because I had also completed my BBA from here. I recall an incident, 4 years ago when I started BBA, I was really nervous and had a notion that online education is boring and monotonous. But during the orientation, the faculty interaction, the course structure, and the energy in the air, was so lovely, all my doubts vanished. I respect the quality of education Online Manipal provides - it helps me build my skill sets at my own pace and provides me with campus experience through yearly events. The weekend classes and recorded sessions help me manage both my personal life and education in one go."

Syeda Hijab Fatima, MBA, Manipal University Jaipur, Batch 9

Flexible, personalised and powerful learning

Online Manipal provides total autonomy to study at any time, anywhere. With interactive classes, recorded lectures, practical labs, and one-on-one mentorship, students get to map their higher-education journey on their own termswithout needing to hit pause on their career or family life.

In addition, learners are given exclusive access to Coursera, allowing them to upskill with certified programs from world-class global universities and organisations, all part of their degree program.

Placement-driven, career-focused

What sets Online Manipal apart is its focus on career success. With a strong ecosystem for employability, the platform offers -

* 100% placement assistance

* 25,000+ learners offered placement support

* 20,000+ opportunities created

* 500+ hiring partners

* 1,000+ industry-ready programs

Authentic campus experience, virtually and beyond

By way of special campus immersion programs, learners can meet professors, attend workshops, and network with fellow students in-person. Experiences such as Panorama and Ekam expose them to the rich campus life that Manipal is famous for.

Premium learning made accessible

Online Manipal also provides no-cost EMI plans, so that students do not have to worry about financial burdens. Up to 30% scholarships are offered to defence personnel, government servants, differently-abled learners, and meritorious students.

Become part of a global network of future leaders

Online Manipal graduates become part of a strong alumni community of more than 2,00,000 professionals from various industries and nations. This provides access to international career prospects, mentorship, and lifelong education.

With 93% of learners experiencing favourable ROI and 81% reporting online learning was better than on-campus learning, Online Manipal has not only redefined learningit has revolutionised it.

About Online Manipal

Online Manipal is the digital learning platform of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, offering UGC-entitled online degrees from prestigious institutions like Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). Aimed at making quality education accessible and affordable to all, Online Manipal's vision also encompasses providing learners with a flexible learning experience in industry-relevant programs for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. With access to world-class faculty and global learning resources, Online Manipal enables students and working professionals to achieve high-quality academic and career goals from anywhere in the world.

Contact Information -

Online Manipal

Website - https -//www.onlinemanipal.com/

Email - info@onlinemanipal.com

